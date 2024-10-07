Notre Dame vs. Stanford football picks: What the oddsmakers say
College football returns to action this weekend as No. 11 Notre Dame hosts Stanford on Saturday. Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early predictions for the game.
Notre Dame is 4-1 after winning 3 straight games since the NIU upset, including against a ranked Louisville team and is ranked 9th in FBS in scoring defense, allowing just under 13 points per game.
Stanford is 105th nationally in passing production and scoring offense and comes in on a 2-game losing streak after falling to Clemson and Virginia Tech with a 1-2 mark in ACC play.
What do the wiseguys expect from the matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Notre Dame vs. Stanford in this Week 7 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford
As expected, the home team is a big favorite against the Cardinal this week.
Notre Dame is a 23.5 point favorite against Stanford, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Notre Dame at -3000 and for Stanford at +1300 to win outright.
Notre Dame: -23.5 (-105)
Stanford: +23.5 (-115)
Over 45.5 points: -105
Under 45.5 points: -115
Notre Dame vs. Stanford trends
Notre Dame is 2-2-1 against the spread (50%) overall this season ...
Stanford is 2-3 (40%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total has gone over in 8 of Notre Dame’s last 11 games ...
Stanford is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games against Notre Dame ...
Notre Dame is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games played on a Week 7 ...
The total went under in 5 of Stanford’s last 6 road games against Notre Dame ...
The total went under in 5 of Notre Dame’s last 6 home games against Stanford ...
The total went under in 4 of the Cardinal’s last 5 games overall ...
Stanford is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors are expecting the Cardinal to keep it relatively close against the Fighting Irish.
A majority 63 percent of bets project that Stanford will either pull off the upset, or more likely, keep the game within the line.
The other 37 percent of wagers predict that Notre Dame will beat Stanford and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests that Notre Dame will win comfortably at home.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Notre Dame will beat Stanford by a projected score of 35 to 11.
Our early pick: Stanford +23.5 ... Stanford has lost its three games this season by an average of 18 points and the Irish have won theirs, excepting the anomalous 66-7 Purdue rout, by 14 points on average. Taking the average increase in talent that the Cardinal will face and the relative decline in skill the Irish will contend with on the other side, we’ll predict an ND win somewhere in the range of 17 to 20 points.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Stanford
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: NBC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams