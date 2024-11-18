Ohio State vs. Indiana football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A huge battle between top-five ranked Big Ten teams kicks off as No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Indiana on Saturday. Here’s how the oddsmakers are predicting the game right now.
Ohio State moved to 6-1 in Big Ten play but still sits in third place in the standings thanks to that 1-point loss at Oregon earlier this year, and this game will determine second place in the league.
Standing in the Buckeyes’ way is arguably the surprise team in college football this season: undefeated Indiana, playing its first-ever 10-win season behind the nation’s second-ranked scoring offense under first-year head coach Curt Cignetti.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Buckeyes host the Hoosiers this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Indiana in this Week 12 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks
Ohio State is an 11.5 point favorite against Indiana, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -465 and for Indiana at +350 to win outright.
Ohio State: -11.5 (-110)
Indiana: +11.5 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -104
Under 52.5 points: -118
Ohio State vs. Indiana trends
Ohio State is 5-5 against the spread (50%) overall so far this season ...
Indiana is 8-2 (80%) ATS in ‘24, the third-best mark nationally ...
Ohio State is 3-3 against the spread at home this year ...
Indiana is 3-0 ATS on the road ...
The total went under in 6 of Ohio State’s last 7 games ...
Indiana is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road ...
Ohio State is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 home games ...
Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road against Ohio State ...
Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games in November ...
The total went over in 7 of Indiana’s last 9 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors expect the Hoosiers to give the Buckeyes a good scare this weekend, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Indiana is getting 66 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset, or to keep the margin under a dozen points in a loss.
The other 44 percent of wagers project Ohio State will win the game and cover the big spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Buckeyes against the Hoosiers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Indiana by a projected score of 32 to 21.
Our early pick: Indiana +11.5 ... Ohio State hasn’t performed well against the spread and its defense has been prone to exposure by aggressive passing offenses. Buckeyes by 10.
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
