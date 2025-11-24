Ohio State vs. Michigan football picks: Where experts see an edge
The Game is on for the 2025 as top-ranked Ohio State puts its undefeated season on the line in a road matchup against arch-rival Michigan, which has won the last four in this rivalry.
Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Buckeyes and Wolverines doing battle?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, odds
As might be expected, the betting markets are siding more with the Buckeyes over the two-loss Wolverines, and by a surprising margin.
Ohio State is an 11.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 45.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -410 and for Michigan at +315 to win outright.
Ohio State: -11.5 (-105)
Michigan: +11.5 (-115)
Over 45.5 points: -115
Under 45.5 points: -105
Ohio State vs. Michigan trends
Michigan is 2-7 ATS in its last 7 games... 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games against Ohio State... 4-2 ATS in its last 6 home games against OSU... 3-7 straight-up in its last 10 home games against the Buckeyes... Went over in 10 of its last 11 vs. Ohio State... 13-6 ATS in its last 19 November games.
Ohio State is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games... 1-4 ATS in its last 5 vs. Michigan... Went under in its last 6 road games... Went over in its last 5 on the road against Michigan... 6-1 ATS in its last 7 road games... Has won 15 of the last 20 against Michigan.
Spread consensus predictions
A solid majority of bettors expect the Buckeyes will dominate against the Wolverines in college football's most bitter rivalry game.
Ohio State is getting 68 percent of bets to win by at least 12 points and cover the generous point spread to remain undefeated.
The other 32 percent of wagers project Michigan will either keep the game under 12 points in a loss or pull off an upset that will re-write the playoff bracket.
College Football HQ prediction
Both these teams are dealing with some late-season injuries. Michigan was without lead backs Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall last week, while Ohio State sat star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate sat out against Rutgers.
Still, the Wolverines have the bodies to generate enough on the ground and have the firepower to stand up to the Buckeye ground game in the trenches to keep this close.
College Football HQ predicts: Ohio State wins, but Michigan covers.
