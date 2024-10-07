Ohio State vs. Oregon football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Big Ten football brings us a new-look rivalry this weekend as No. 2 Ohio State hits the road against No. 3 Oregon in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Ohio State is perfect through 5 games including a 2-0 start in Big Ten play after weathering some early defense from Iowa last week, sitting 4th in FBS in scoring offense and 1st nationally in scoring defense, allowing under a touchdown per game.
Oregon has won its last 3 games by an average of 26 points after winning its first 2 by 13 combined points, and owns a victory against now-ranked Boise State.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with what the oddsmakers are predicting for Ohio State vs. Oregon this weekend.
Ohio State vs. Oregon picks, odds
The road team emerged as the early favorite in this Big Ten clash.
Ohio State is a 4 point favorite against Oregon, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -190 and for Oregon at +160 to win outright.
Ohio State: -4 (-110)
Oregon: +4 (-110)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Ohio State vs. Oregon trends
Ohio State is 3-2 against the spread (60%) this season overall ...
Oregon is just 1-4 (20%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total has gone under in 12 of Ohio State’s last 18 games ...
Oregon is 5-0 straight-up in its last 5 games against Big Ten opponents ...
Ohio State is 10-1 in its last 11 games on the road ...
The total went under in 6 of Oregon’s last 8 games ...
The total has gone under in 5 of Ohio State’s last 6 games played on Saturday ...
Oregon is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 Saturday games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
So far, most bettors are expecting the home team to handle this matchup, according to the latest spread consensus picks, via Odds Shark.
A plurality of bets -- 58 percent -- expect Oregon will either win outright in an upset, or keep the game under 4 points.
The other 42 percent of wagers project Ohio State will win the game and cover the spread.
The implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Buckeyes.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Oregon by a projected score of 28 to 24.
Our early pick: Oregon +4 ... Ohio State’s defense will be tested more than ever in a tough road environment, and the Ducks have the firepower to stop the Buckeyes’ skill threats.
How to watch Ohio State vs. Oregon
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT
TV: NBC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
