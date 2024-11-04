Ohio State vs. Purdue football picks: What the oddsmakers say
Fresh off a statement win, No. 3 Ohio State returns home with more confidence as it takes on Big Ten cellar-dweller Purdue. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Ohio State bounced back into surer playoff contention after knocking off Penn State on the road and sits just 1 point away from an undefeated record as the selection committee prepares its first official rankings of the season.
Purdue owns college football’s worst point differential, averaging 26 points worse than opponents, and comes in 0-5 in Big Ten play and 119th nationally in scoring offense.
What do the wiseguys expect from this Big Ten matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue in this Week 11 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ohio State vs. Purdue odds, picks
Ohio State is a 38 point favorite against Purdue, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 53.5 points for the game.
And it declined to list any moneyline odds, given Ohio State is a big favorite against the Boilermakers.
Ohio State: -38 (-105)
Purdue: +38 (-115)
Over 53.5 points: -115
Under 53.5 points: -105
Ohio State vs. Purdue trends
Ohio State is 4-4 against the spread (50%) so far this season ...
Purdue is 2-6 (25%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Ohio State is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 home games ...
Purdue is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 road games ...
Ohio State is 2-3 ATS at home ...
Purdue is 2-1 ATS on the road ...
The total went under in 7 of Ohio State’s last 10 games at home ...
The total went under in 9 of Purdue’s last 13 games against Ohio State ...
Ohio State is 4-1 straight-up in its last 5 home games against Purdue ...
The total went under in 5 of Purdue’s last 7 games this season ...
The total went under in 4 of Ohio State’s last 5 games in 2024 ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bettors expect the Boilermakers to keep things closer than expected against the Buckeyes, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Purdue is getting 55 percent of bets to either win outright in an upset, or more likely, to keep the score under 38 points in a loss.
The other 45 percent of wagers project Ohio State will pound the Boilers and cover the big spread.
The game’s implied score also projects a comfortable win for the Buckeyes.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Purdue by a projected score of 45 to 7.
Our early pick: Purdue +38 ... Ohio State wins, naturally, as Purdue can’t really throw the ball or score, but the Buckeyes could lose interest in the second half to keep this around a 35 point margin.
How to watch Purdue vs. Ohio State
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
