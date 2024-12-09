Ohio State vs. Tennessee picks: College Football Playoff odds, prediction
A marquee first-round matchup is set to kick off the 12-team College Football Playoff, as No. 8 Ohio State will play host to No. 9 Tennessee in a notable Big Ten vs. SEC postseason matchup.
Each team was unable to play for their respective conference championships, but have a bigger target in mind as they embark on the first step towards the national championship.
What do the wiseguys expect for when the Vols and Buckeyes meet at the Horseshoe?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Ohio State vs. Tennessee in the first-round College Football Playoff game, according to the oddsmakers.
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and are subject to change
-
Ohio State vs. Tennessee odds, picks
Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite against Tennessee, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel set the total at 47.5 points for this postseason game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -265 and for Tennessee at +215 to win outright.
Ohio State: -7.5 (+100)
Tennessee: +7.5 (-122)
Over 47.5 points: -105
Under 47.5 points: -115
-
Ohio State vs. Tennessee trends
Ohio State is 6-6 against the spread (50%) overall this season ...
Tennessee is 7-5 (58.3%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went under in 5 of Ohio State’s last 6 games ...
Ohio State is 2-8 straight-up in its last 10 games against SEC teams ...
The total went over in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games ...
Ohio State is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 home games ...
Vols are 5-13 ATS in its last 18 games as the underdog ...
-
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A plurality of bettors are expecting the Volunteers to make this a game against the Buckeyes, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Almost 7 in 10 bets -- 69 percent of them -- expect Tennessee will either win the game outright in an upset or keep the game to a touchdown or less in a loss.
The other 31 percent of wagers project Ohio State will win the game and cover the point spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Buckeyes against the Volunteers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ohio State will defeat Tennessee by a projected score of 28 to 20.
-
Our early pick: Tennessee +7.5 ... We’re taking the Vols to win straight-up on the road given their outright advantage on a very dominant defensive front, which should overpower a Buckeyes offensive line down two key starters to injury, while Dylan Sampson and Tennessee’s gifted ground game do the rest.
-
How to watch Ohio State vs. Tennessee
When: Sat., Dec. 21
Where: Columbus, Ohio
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC and ESPN networks
More ... 2024 college football bowl schedule
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams