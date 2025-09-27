Ohio State vs. Washington prediction: Who wins, and why?
No. 1 Ohio State hits the road on Saturday in a notable Big Ten clash against undefeated Washington in college football’s Week 5 action. Here’s what you should watch for, with our updated On SI prediction for the game.
For the second-straight season, the Buckeyes take a business trip to the Northwest, hoping this year’s version goes better than their 1-point loss at Oregon last season.
Now, Ohio State is the reigning national champion and boasts the No. 1 scoring defense in college football, a unit that will have to play its best against a Huskies offense that is among the most productive through the first month of the season.
Washington features a potent offensive trio, led by quarterback Demond Williams, running back Jonah Coleman, and wide receiver Denzel Boston, a group that averages second in the country by averaging more than 55 points per game already.
What should you watch for as the Buckeyes and Huskies meet in this Big Ten clash?
Here’s what to expect as Ohio State and Washington face off in this Week 5 college football game, with our updated On SI prediction.
Ohio State vs. Washington prediction: What to watch for
1. On the ground
Ohio State’s defense has fared as well as expected in new coordinator Matt Patricia’s first few opportunities, including against Texas in the season opener, and his unit will have its hands full this week against the Huskies’ very agile lead back.
Jonah Coleman ranks second in FBS this season with nearly 166 all-purpose scrimmage yards per game on average and he leads all college football players who aren’t quarterbacks with 10 total touchdowns so far.
In the process, Coleman became the fifth player this century to average more than 150 scrimmage yards with 10 touchdowns through three games, an elite list that includes Lamar Jackson and Jonathan Taylor.
Not only does Coleman average 6.8 yards per rushing attempt, a number that ranks seventh among FBS backs, he’s also a capable receiver who can rip off yards after the catch, posting almost 19 yards per reception.
Another nugget: Coleman ranks first in the country with 16 “explosive plays,” those that go for 12-plus yards on the ground or 16-plus in the air, good for 27.12 percent of every time he touches the ball. He’ll be a problem for the Buckeyes to scheme against.
2. In the air
You could be forgiven for thinking Arch Manning was the best quarterback the Ohio State defense would face this season, but Demond Williams could end up giving this unit the most fits when all is said and done.
Williams is efficient throwing the football, completing 73.5 percent of his pass attempts with 6 touchdowns and no interceptions, but he’s also a very capable dual threat, rushing for 220 additional yards and 2 more touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Ohio State’s pass defense just could be up for the task. An aggressive, downfield unit led by safety Caleb Downs, they rank No. 6 in the country against opposing passers, surrendering just 52.1 percent success throwing the ball, are 1 of 11 teams allowing fewer than 5 yards per pass, and allowed just 38 completions, the fourth-fewest in FBS.
3. Buckeyes’ playmakers
Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin has looked the part so far in his brief exposure, completing 78.9 percent of his pass attempts with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and has the luxury of leaning on some of college football’s best skill threats.
Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate lead Ohio State’s downfield attack. Both have 3 touchdown receptions and together represent an aerial assault that ranks top 25 in the country with 283 yards per game and averages 46.3 points per game.
Washington sits at 62nd nationally against the pass, surrendering over 200 yards per game, and now there is concern that arguably its top defender, cornerback Tacario Davis, may be limited or unavailable after leaving the UC Davis game with an injury.
That’s in addition to the Huskies being without starting linebacker Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah, who will miss a couple weeks with a knee injury sustained last week, opening up a possible hole in this alignment for the Buckeyes to exploit.
Who is favored?
Ohio State is a 7.5 point favorite against Washington, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 52.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ohio State at -320 and for Washington at +255 to win outright.
Ohio State vs. Washington prediction: Who wins?
Make no mistake, the combination of Williams and Coleman will definitely frustrate the Buckeyes’ mid-field tacklers considerably, and make this one of those early scorelines that people might be surprised by this weekend.
They shouldn’t be surprised, given the legitimate game-changing talent the Huskies do have in those two skill players, combined with a solid home-field advantage in their favor.
Then comes the “but.” This is still Ohio State, and its combination of accurate quarterback play, astute blocking, deep field receiving threats, a promising backfield still finding its identity, and an aggressive defense are still too much to handle.
College Football HQ picks...
- Ohio State wins 37-27
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
