Carnell Tate is latest Ohio State receiver to draw first-round projections in NFL draft

An Ohio State receiver in the first frame would make it a half decade straight of such occurrences. Carnell Tate offers a complete receiver prospect with the skill set to play on the outside and in the slot. He compares favorably to past Buckeye receivers. Here is what you’re getting if your team selects Tate.

Big Body

An issue this season in the NFL was the emphasis of separators at receiver around the league. Though it is important that any starting receiver can win on different routes, not all can physically overpower defenders. Tate has the length and ball skills to win in one-on-one situations, but also the body control to track deep passes.

Tate could add some weight to his frame in order to fight off press coverage and produce more in the red zone. Until he gets to that point, he’ll have the unique ability to separate as a fluid athlete and present a big target for any quarterback.

Separation

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Carnell Tate has nearly elite level awareness against zone coverage. Some of his best plays are finding space on scramble drills. He has an innate feel for the flow of defenders. Finding space isn’t only useful when the play breaks down, it can also help on route stems. Tate often uses angles when erasing space between him and coverage players. Upon release, he uses his hips often to pull defenders into occupied space.

Underneath, he has the feel to settle and present a safety valve target. These plays create a high floor for Tate’s development curve. Especially on dig routes, Tate can find open areas against zone coverage to create easy buttons for a developing offense. He has enough speed to create after the catch as well.

Projection

This player fits into almost any NFL offense with a hole at the receiver position. Ohio State receivers going way back have been pro-ready. Emeka Egbuka this season had 938 yards in a Tampa Bay offense loaded with receiver talent. Tate appears to be no different. The Titans, Browns, and Giants at the top of the draft should all be interested. I would feel very comfortable making Tate a top five selection in 2026.