Oklahoma vs. South Carolina prediction: Who wins, and why?
Oklahoma and South Carolina return to the field in college football’s Week 8 action in need of a pick-me-up win coming out of disappointing losses last weekend.
For the Sooners, it was a potentially-costly 24-6 defeat against arch-rival Texas in the Red River Shootout that heralded the return of injured quarterback John Mateer, if in a matchup he and the SEC title hopefuls would prefer to forget.
And for the Gamecocks, their third loss in five games, by 10 points on the road against LSU, that brought them to a dismal 1-3 mark in SEC play, nowhere near the standard of play fans expected after last season’s nine-win accomplishment.
What can we expect as the Gamecocks play host to the Sooners? Here’s what you should watch for in the game, with our original prediction for this midseason SEC test.
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina prediction: What to watch
1. Offensive Profiles and Challenges
Oklahoma boasts the more productive offense, averaging 29.2 points and 389 total yards per game compared to South Carolina’s 22.3 points and 310 yards on average.
That, despite some inconsistency in the passing game from quarterback John Mateer, who has 1,417 yards in the air, but as many interceptions as touchdowns (6), and the Sooner backfield has failed to complement him, ranking 106th nationally, but with an apparent leader in freshman Tory Blaylock.
Oklahoma’s offense has struggled recently in pass protection and in the turnover department, averaging 1.5 giveaways per game with Mateer’s 3 picks against Texas highlighting that issue.
South Carolina’s offense has a balanced approach but ranks lower in most categories, notably converting just 35.9 percent of third downs compared to Oklahoma’s 44.7 percent.
2. Defensive Strengths and Vulnerabilities
Oklahoma’s defense has proven elite with Brent Venables calling the shots, allowing just 9.8 points and 211.2 yards per game, ranking first nationally in total defensive production.
In particular, OU excels at rushing defense, allowing just under 85 yards to opposing backs, and third-down stops with a superb 25.6 percent conversion rate, both key advantages against a South Carolina offense that has struggled on third downs this season.
Carolina’s defense, while opportunistic in creating turnovers, allows more points (19.0) and yards (339.5) with particular vulnerability against the run (147 yards allowed per game).
3. Team Dynamics and Momentum
Oklahoma is 5-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play, seeking to rebound from a recent loss to Texas with momentum. South Carolina has faced challenges at 3-3 and coming off a 10-point loss to LSU while scoring just 10 points, reflecting clear offensive struggles in SEC matchups.
Mateer faces his first significant SEC road test, which could impact offensive consistency. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a dual-threat with scrambling ability but operating behind a weak offensive line, which Oklahoma’s strong defensive front should exploit.
Who is favored?
The betting markets have been consistent on naming the Sooners as a road favorite against the Gamecocks in this SEC clash, albeit by less than a touchdown since the open.
Oklahoma is a 5.5 point favorite against South Carolina, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 42.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -196 and for South Carolina at +164 to win outright.
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina prediction: Who wins?
Oklahoma’s better offensive production, third-down efficiency, and superior defense position it as convincing favorites against a struggling South Carolina team.
The Sooners’ challenges include protecting Mateer under pressure and limiting turnovers, while South Carolina’s best chance lies in leveraging LaNorris Sellers’ scrambling ability against a potent Oklahoma front and forcing turnovers to stall drives.
College Football HQ picks...
- Oklahoma wins 29-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
How to watch Oklahoma vs. South Carolina
When: Sat., Oct. 18
Where: South Carolina
Time: 12:45 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network