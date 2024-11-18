Ole Miss vs. Florida football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football gets underway this weekend as Ole Miss hits the road against Florida. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the game.
Both teams are coming off signature wins and hoping to take another important step forward late in the season.
Ole Miss dominated Georgia at home two weeks ago to move back into playoff contention, and Florida upset rival LSU last Saturday and improved to 5-5 in an important moment for Billy Napier’s embattled coaching tenure.
What do the wiseguys expect will happen as the Gators welcome the Rebels this weekend?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for when Ole Miss and Florida meet in this Week 13 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Ole Miss vs. Florida odds, picks
Ole Miss is a 10.5 point favorite against Florida, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book set the total at 55.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -330 and for Florida at +260 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -10.5 (-102)
Florida: +10.5 (-120)
Over 55.5 points: -105
Under 55.5 points: -115
Ole Miss vs. Florida trends
Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread (70%) overall this season ...
Florida is 6-4 (60%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Ole Miss is 3-1 against the spread on the road this year ...
Florida is 3-3 ATS at home ...
Ole Miss is 8-3 against the spread in its last 11 games ...
Florida is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 games at home ...
Ole Miss is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road ...
Florida is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games against Ole Miss ...
The total went under in 8 of Ole Miss’ last 9 games ...
The total went over in 13 of Florida’s last 18 games ...
Ole Miss is 7-2 ATS as the favorite ...
Florida is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games as the underdog ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors expect the Rebels will handle the Gators on the road, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
Ole Miss is getting 58 percent of bets to win the game and cover the spread.
The other 42 percent of wagers project Florida will either pull off another upset, or keep the game within the line in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a double-digit win for the Rebels against the Gators.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Florida by a projected score of 33 to 23.
Our early pick: Florida +10.5 ... Ole Miss wins, but the emergence of DJ Lagway as Florida’s quarterback of the future is getting some pretty solid returns in his limited exposure.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Florida
When: Sat., Nov. 23
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC network
