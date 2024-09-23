Ole Miss vs. Kentucky football odds, picks for Week 5 game
Coming off a first month of the season ranking 1st nationally in passing production and scoring offense, No. 6 Ole Miss kicks off its SEC opener this weekend against Kentucky.
The Rebels have pounded the likes of Furman, MTSU, Wake, and Georgia Southern by a combined 220 to 22, but embark on their first conference game in a schedule that will feature matchups against likely three ranked opponents going forward.
Kentucky isn’t ranked, but did play then-No. 1 Georgia so close that the Bulldogs lost their top spot in the polls and are coming off a strong 41-6 victory against Ohio last weekend.
Still, the Wildcats can stand to pick things up offensively, coming into Week 5 ranked 121st nationally in passing output and 105th in scoring offense with 22.5 points on average per game.
Let’s get an early preview of what the oddsmakers predict for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky this weekend.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, picks
Ole Miss is a 17.5 point favorite against Kentucky, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 52.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -900 and for Kentucky at +600 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -17.5 (-105)
Kentucky: +17.5 (-115)
Over 52.5 points: -110
Under 52.5 points: -110
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky trends
Ole Miss is a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season ...
Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread overall in 2024 ...
Rebels are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games ...
Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games ...
The total went under in 5 of Ole Miss’ last 7 games ...
UK is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 road games ...
Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games on a Saturday ...
Wildcats are 4-8 straight-up in their last 12 overall games ...
Rebs are 7-1 against the spread in their last 8 games in September ...
Spread consensus picks
Bettors are almost evenly split on how they see the game, as a slight majority of bets project the Rebels will win and cover this weekend.
52 percent of wagers predict that Ole Miss will win the cover the 17.5 point spread.
The other 48 percent of bettors say that Kentucky will either upset on the road, or, more likely, stay within the line in a loss.
The implied score for the game projects a big win for the Rebels.
When considering the point spread and total, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Kentucky by a score of 31 to 6, covering the spread and hitting the under.
Our early pick: Ole Miss -17.5
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
