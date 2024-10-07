Ole Miss vs. LSU football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football returns to the gridiron this weekend between former West Division rivals as No. 13 LSU welcomes No. 9 Ole Miss in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday. Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early predictions for the game.
LSU comes off its open weekend sitting at 1-0 in SEC play after knocking off South Carolina a few weeks ago but its defense will embark on the toughest test of its season thus far.
Ole Miss is 2nd in FBS in passing output, 3rd in scoring defense, and 10th in scoring offense, averaging 44 points per game behind the play of Jaxson Dart and the Rebels’ superb skill threats.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with some of the early predictions for Ole Miss vs. LSU as the oddsmakers have revealed the lines for this week’s matchup.
Ole Miss vs. LSU picks, odds
Ole Miss is a narrow 2.5 point favorite against LSU, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 64.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -145 and for LSU at +125 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -2.5 (-115)
LSU: +2.5 (-105)
Over 64.5 points: -105
Under 64.5 points: -115
Ole Miss vs. LSU trends
Ole Miss is 5-1 against the spread (83.3%) overall so far this season ...
LSU is 1-4 (20%) ATS in 2024 ...
The total has gone under in Ole Miss’ last 5 games ...
LSU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games against Ole Miss ...
The total went under in 6 of the Rebels’ last 7 road games ...
The total went over in 6 of LSU’s last 7 games against the Rebels ...
The Rebels are 0-5 straight-up in their last 5 road games against LSU ...
The total went over in 16 of LSU’s last 20 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
Most bettors are expecting the Rebels to handle the Tigers on the road this week, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A majority of bets -- 60 percent -- predict that Ole Miss will defeat LSU and cover the spread.
The remaining 40 percent of wagers project that LSU will either keep the game under 3 points or beat Ole Miss in an upset.
The implied score suggests a close victory for Ole Miss on the road.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat LSU by a projected score of 34 to 31.
Our early pick: Ole Miss -2.5. LSU can throw the ball against the Rebels’ secondary with some success and has home field advantage, but Ole Miss has the firepower to get past LSU’s suspect defense and this line is narrow enough to confidently lay the points.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. LSU
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
