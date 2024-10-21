Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look SEC football matchup brought to us by realignment kicks off this weekend as No. 18 Ole Miss returns home against Oklahoma on Saturday. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Oklahoma slid to 1-3 in SEC play after an ugly, turnover-prone loss to South Carolina and has been outscored 69 to 12 in its last 2 games, ranking 128th out of 134 FBS teams in total offense and 107th in scoring production.
Ole Miss is on a downturn itself, starting 1-2 in conference games with losses to Kentucky and LSU by a combined 6 points and facing an uphill battle to get back into playoff contention.
What do the wiseguys expect from this SEC matchup?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma in this Week 9 college football game.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks, odds
As expected, the Rebels are considerable favorites against the Sooners in this weekend’s game.
Ole Miss is a 21 point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Ole Miss at -1400 and for Oklahoma at +800 to win outright.
Ole Miss: -21 (-110)
Oklahoma +21 (-110)
Over 48.5 points: Even
Under 48.5 points: -120
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma trends
Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread (71.4%) overall this season ...
Oklahoma is 3-4 (42.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went under in each of Ole Miss’ last 6 games ...
Oklahoma is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 games on a Saturday ...
Ole Miss is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games as a favorite ...
OU is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games in October ...
The Rebels are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games at home on Saturday ...
The Sooners are 2-6 in their last 8 games against SEC teams ...
The total went under in 4 of Ole Miss’ last 5 games against SEC opponents ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bettors expect the Rebels will give the Sooners a game, according to the early spread consensus picks for the matchup.
Ole Miss is getting 59 percent of bets to win the game and cover the three-touchdown point spread on Saturday.
The other 41 percent of wagers project Oklahoma will either win the game in an upset, or more likely, keep the game under the 21 point line.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Rebels.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Ole Miss will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 35 to 14
Our early pick: Ole Miss -21 ... Oklahoma has no offense. Its defense, however, is actually quite dominant at times, and could keep it close against the Rebels’ skill threats early, but as has been the case all year, those tacklers will get tired in the absence of any help from the Sooner offense.
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss
When: Sat., Oct. 26
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
