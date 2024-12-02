Oregon vs. Penn State: Big Ten Championship Game odds, prediction
Oregon and Penn State will face off this weekend in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. Here’s what the oddsmakers are predicting for the matchup.
Oregon remains college football’s only undefeated team at the FBS level, and should have a spot in the College Football Playoff secure regardless of what happens in this game.
Penn State moved into the other side of this matchup after beating Maryland in the finale and following Ohio State’s surprise loss to Michigan, and should also be in the playoff win or lose.
What do the analytics suggest will happen when the Ducks and Nittany Lions square off?
Let’s take a look at the latest predictions for Penn State vs. Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game, according to the oddsmakers.
Penn State vs. Oregon: Big Ten Championship Game odds, picks
So far, the books are favoring the Big Ten’s newcomer when things kick off in Indy.
Oregon is a 3.5 point favorite against Penn State, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel for the Big Ten title game.
FanDuel lists the total at 49.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Oregon at -162 and for Penn State at +134 to win outright.
Oregon: -3.5 (-108)
Penn State: +3.5 (-112)
Over 49.5 points: -110
Under 49.5 points: -110
Oregon vs. Penn State trends
Oregon is 6-6 against the spread (50%) overall this season ...
Penn State is also 6-6 (50%) ATS ...
Oregon is 5-2 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
Penn State is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games ...
The total went under in 6 of Oregon’s last 8 games as the favorite ...
Penn State is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games as the underdog ...
Spread consensus pick, score prediction
The vast majority of bettors are taking the Ducks to handle the Nittany Lions, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Oregon is getting more than three-quarters of bets -- 76 percent -- to cover the narrow line and beat the Nittany Lions.
The other 24 percent of wagers project Penn State will either win the game outright in an upset, or keep the line to a field goal or under in a loss.
The game’s implied score suggests a narrow victory for the Ducks over the Nittany Lions.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Oregon will defeat Penn State by a projected score of 27 to 23.
Our early pick: Oregon -3.5 ... Penn State has the bodies up front to contest Oregon’s offense in the beginning, but the Ducks have more firepower in its skill arsenal to test the deeper field and pull away. Oregon by a touchdown.
How to watch the Big Ten Championship Game
When: Sat., Dec. 7
Where: Indianapolis, Ind.
Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT
TV: CBS network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
