Paul Finebaum Doesn't Hold Back When Naming His No. 1 Team in the SEC

Paul Finebaum has been a part of the SEC media circuit for decades, and he's rarely shy about expressing an opinion, even if many tend to be negative. After a surprising Week 7, he was quizzed on The Matt Barrie Show about some of the teams in the league. Finebaum shared his top SEC squad-- one that might surprise more than a few observers.

Finebaum's SEC endoresement

Barrie introduced the topic by asking Finebaum about Ole Miss and whether they were a top two team in the SEC.

"Absolutely," said Feinbaum. "I know I've given way too many Polly Positive answers here for the quota. But if you ask me, 'In the SEC who do you like the most right now?' It's Ole Miss."

Finebaum had previously considered the Rebels' 31-3 win over Missouri anod commented, "There's no way, coming away from that, of being anything but bullish on Ole Miss."

Sharp offense, iffy defense

Barrie had noted Ole Miss's explosive offense with standout QB Trinidad Chambliss and RB Kewan Lacy. Barrie had noted that he had concerns about the Rebel defense, but that the group had been stout in two consecutive games.

Concerns about the Rebels likely stem from their loss, a 52-28 beatdown from Florida. The Gators rolled up 498 total yards, including 302 rushing yards. The defense also troubled Ole Miss in Week 1, when they allowed 469 yards to Louisville and had to win a 41-38 shootout. But otherwise, Ole Miss hasn't allowed 400 yards or more than 24 points in its other four games. Still, the Rebels are last in the SEC with 390 yards per game allowed.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been solid if not overwhelming on the season, with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions and 1,676 passing yards. He's added 127 yards and six scores on the ground.

Lacy has been underutilized, with just 62 carries in six games, including missing the Florida game entirely. He cracked the 100 yard barrier for the first time on the season in Week 6, with 16 rushed for 122 yards. He has just 352 yards and five scores on the year, but is obviously trending upward.

Ole Miss's challenge

The Rebels still have Texas, Auburn, and Georgia for their next three games, with only the Longhorns requiring a road trip. The Rebels are given a 44% shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth in ESPN's FPI ratings, making them the middle of a five-team pack that the ratings give a 39-49% chance at earning a CFP spot. But Finebaum is sold on Ole Miss as the genuine article and the top CFP contender in the SEC along with Georgia.