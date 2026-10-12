SEC vs. Big Ten: Which Conference Has the Strongest College Football Playoff Contenders?

The SEC enters the back half of the 2026 college football season with a stronger case than the Big Ten for producing multiple national title threats, even though the Big Ten’s top two teams can match anyone.

Nine SEC teams sit in the latest AP Top 25 to the Big Ten’s six, and four SEC teams hold top-10 spots. Texas also owns the marquee crossover result, a 24-23 win over Ohio State in September.

Which conference has better title favorites?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts on the sideline during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia makes the strongest case of any contender in either league. The Bulldogs won 20-17 at Alabama on Saturday with third-string running back Dwight Phillips Jr. rushing for a career-high 120 yards, and Georgia ran for 206 against one of the SEC’s best run defenses. Quarterback Gunner Stockton outthrew Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell 249 yards to 185, and the defense sacked Russell four times.

The win gave Georgia coach Kirby Smart his first regular-season victory over Alabama. “At the end of the day, our quarterback played well enough for us to win,” Smart said after the game.

Alabama still belongs in the championship tier. The Crimson Tide lost by three after a disputed end-zone no-call and a sack that pushed them out of field goal range on their final drive, and Russell blamed himself. “I’ve got to do a better job with commanding the offense and taking over my role,” Russell said. Alabama gets an immediate chance to respond at Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Texas carries the most volatile profile of the SEC’s top three. The Longhorns rallied past Ohio State in Austin on Sept. 12, then lost 27-24 to unranked Oklahoma on Saturday when quarterback Arch Manning threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. Peyton Bowen returned the first one 42 yards for the first pick-six of Manning’s college career, and Courtland Guillory’s interception with 19 seconds left set up Tate Sandell’s 47-yard game-winner.

The Red River loss exposed problems Texas had survived for weeks, including special teams breakdowns. Still, a defense led by first-year coordinator Will Muschamp gives the Longhorns a floor few teams in either conference can match.

Ohio State and Indiana give the Big Ten a top pair that compares well with Georgia and Alabama. The Buckeyes’ only loss came by one point in Austin, and they’ve won four straight since, including 31-14 at Iowa and 45-16 over Maryland on Saturday.

Indiana has the better résumé at 6-0, but its 20-17 win at Nebraska showed how thin the margin can get. The Hoosiers trailed 17-6 with 12 minutes left, ran only 44 plays to Nebraska’s 83 and lost time of possession 39:33 to 20:27. Quarterback Josh Hoover rescued them with touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards to wide receiver Nick Marsh, who finished with 187 receiving yards.

SEC playoff contenders with flaws

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri has the best defensive argument in the SEC’s second tier. The Tigers held Texas A&M to 216 yards and no offensive touchdowns in a 27-6 win, while running back Jamal Roberts carried 34 times for 222 yards. “I was really, really impressed with our defense,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. The passing game remains the concern after Austin Simmons completed 14 of 28 throws for 147 yards.

Missouri visits Ole Miss on Saturday, and the No. 9 Rebels need that game to answer questions about their defense. Florida ran for 302 yards in a 52-28 rout of Ole Miss on Sept. 26, the kind of performance that’s hard to overcome in a playoff bracket.

Tennessee won 24-17 at Arkansas behind running back DeSean Bishop, whose 59-yard run set up his own 8-yard touchdown with 1:57 left. George MacIntyre threw two interceptions in his first career start, a week after Tennessee benched freshman Faizon Brandon, and that unsettled quarterback situation now faces Alabama.

Kentucky deserves more respect than its No. 15 ranking suggests. ESPN’s strength of record metric ranks the Wildcats fourth nationally, ahead of Alabama and Texas. Saturday’s 35-34 overtime win over LSU ended on quarterback Kenny Minchey’s two-point keeper, though kicker Adam Zouagui missed from 42 and 26 yards before hitting a 33-yarder with 12 seconds left to force overtime.

Mississippi State (4-1) and LSU (4-2) meet Saturday at noon ET on ESPN in a game that should push one of them out of the playoff conversation. LSU has lost two one-score games, and quarterback Sam Leavitt’s fumble on a sack with 4:11 left in Lexington handed Kentucky the possession that led to the tying field goal.

How deep is the Big Ten?

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney takes a timeout in game against the Oregon Ducks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA is the Big Ten’s most credible third contender. The Bruins are 5-0 after a 17-15 win at Oregon, where they forced seven turnovers, held a Ducks offense averaging 505.5 yards to 272 and stopped two late two-point tries.

The concern is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who left with a leg injury and didn’t play in the second half. Unfortunately, he'll be out for the rest of the year. Backup Ty Dieffenbach threw for 43 yards and a touchdown in relief, and UCLA coach Bob Chesney said players in that spot are “either exposed or you’re revealed,” after the win.

Iowa beat Washington 41-24 on the road Friday, but its 31-14 home loss to Ohio State showed the distance between the Hawkeyes and the conference’s top tier.

USC’s offense can beat anyone on its schedule. Jayden Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-23 win at Penn State, and USC coach Lincoln Riley called it “one of my favorite wins as a head coach” after the game. The Trojans entered that game allowing 25.5 points per game, though, and Ohio State visits the Coliseum on Oct. 31.

No. 25 Northwestern has the profile of a dark horse after beating Penn State 34-13. Game on Paper ranks the Wildcats’ offense first nationally in adjusted expected points added per play in Chip Kelly’s first season as offensive coordinator, and a Nov. 14 trip to Ohio State will test that production. Nebraska, 5-1 and unranked after pushing Indiana to the final minutes, visits Oregon on Saturday.

Conference verdict entering Week 7

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer yells at cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. (5) after Lee committed a personal foul that allowed Georgia to run out the clock | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The SEC has the stronger championship group because Texas gives it a third team with a top-tier defense and a win over a leading Big Ten contender. Georgia and Alabama match up evenly with Ohio State and Indiana, and the SEC’s middle tier of Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU is deeper than anything the Big Ten has behind UCLA. With Iamaleava out for the year, the Bruins' contention is in serious jeopardy. Still, nine ranked teams don’t mean nine title threats, and each team in that middle tier carries a weakness that could end its season in a playoff game.

The Big Ten can still change the argument this week. Ohio State and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, whom analyst David Pollack called college football’s best player, visits Indiana on Saturday at noon ET on Fox in a matchup of top-five teams. Alabama at Tennessee, Missouri at Ole Miss and Mississippi State at LSU on the same afternoon will trim the SEC’s list of contenders before the weekend ends.