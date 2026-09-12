Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick to Win Alabama-Kentucky Game

SEC conference play officially opens with a meeting between Alabama (1-0) and Kentucky (1-0) at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky (3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC).

This matchup between programs with polar opposite histories is drawing more attention than usual. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein wants his team to make a statement in his first game against an SEC foe, and Alabama hopes to dodge a road upset loss to a seemingly lesser opponent, something that has hurt it in the past under Kalen DeBoer.

The SEC Network brought its "SEC Nation" show to Lexington to preview the league's first conference matchup of the season.

Tim Tebow, Chase Daniel and Roman Harper all picked Alabama to win the game. Paul Finebaum thanked the Kentucky crowd for its hospitality, but he ultimately sided with the rest of the panel.

"You guys are one of the greatest crowds if not the best we've ever had, it's been unbelievable," Finebaum told the pro-Kentucky crowd. "These are great people, but unfortunately, just because you're great people doesn't mean you're going to win the game. Alabama wins."

How did Alabama and Kentucky perform in Week 1?

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) hands off the ball to running back Trae’shawn Brown (17) during the first quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats were among the baker's dozen of SEC teams to face a Group of Six or FCS foe to open their 2026 season.

Alabama coasted to a 48-10 victory over East Carolina, scoring 38 of its 48 points in the first half. Quarterback Keelon Russell showcased his dual-threat capabilities, finishing the afternoon 18-of-30 passing for 256 yards and leading the Crimson Tide on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky began the Stein era with a 45-13 win against Youngstown State, a top-10 team in the FCS ranks. Quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his Wildcat debut, a promising sign for Kentucky fans after a decade's worth of mediocre quarterback play under Mark Stoops.

Kentucky looks to pull off a historic upset

Kentucky s Dane Key with a first down against Alabama at Kroger Field. Nov. 11, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The series between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats is one of the most lopsided in SEC football history.

Alabama holds a commanding 39-2-1 lead over Kentucky. The last of the Wildcats' two wins was a 40-34 victory in 1997; the Crimson Tide was in its first season of Mike DuBose's tenure, and eventual No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Tim Couch was the Wildcats' signal-caller.

Prior to the 1997 meeting, Kentucky's only win over Alabama was a 6-0 victory in Lexington all the way back in 1922.