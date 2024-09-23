Penn State vs. Illinois football picks, odds for Week 5 game
Big Ten rivals square off in Happy Valley, one looking for its first conference victory and another hoping to make it 2-0 as No. 19 Illinois visits No. 9 Penn State in college football’s Week 5 action.
Illinois already owns a road win against a ranked Big Ten team after taking down Nebraska in overtime and is surrendering just 12.5 points per game so far this season.
Penn State pummeled Kent State in a 56-0 decision last week after playing a close 7-pointer against Bowling Green two weekends before.
What do the wiseguys expect in the game?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup this week.
Penn State vs. Illinois picks, odds
Penn State is a 17.5 point favorite against Illinois, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The book lists the total at 47.5 points for the game.
FanDuel set the moneyline odds for Penn State at -1000 and for Illinois at +700 to win outright.
Penn State: -17.5 (-105)
Illinois: +17.5 (-115)
Over 47.5: -110
Under 47.5: -110
Penn State vs. Illinois trends
Penn State is 2-1 against the spread this season ...
Illinois is 3-0-1 against the spread so far in 2024 ...
PSU is 12-5 against the spread in its last 17 overall games ...
The total went under in 5 of Illinois’ last 6 games against a Big Ten opponent ...
Penn State is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 games against a Big Ten team ...
The Illini are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last 6 games ...
The total went under in 5 of Penn State’s last 7 games against Illinois ...
Illinois is 1-4 ATS and S/U in its last 5 games against Penn State ...
The total has gone under in 5 of Penn State’s last 7 overall games ...
Illinois is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 road games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
The strong majority of bets are projecting that Illinois will make this a game.
Around 73 percent of bettors project the Illini will either win in an upset or stay within the line.
The minority of wagers, 27 percent, suggest that Penn State will win the game and cover the spread.
The implied score suggests that Penn State will win the game a little more easily.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Penn State will defeat Illinois by a projected score of 33 to 15, enough to just cover the spread and hit the over.
Our early pick: Illinois +17.5
How to watch Penn State vs. Illinois
When: Sat., Sept. 28
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: NBC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
