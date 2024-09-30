Penn State vs. UCLA football picks: What the oddsmakers say
A new-look Big Ten football game brought to us by conference realignment kicks off in Happy Valley as No. 7 Penn State welcomes UCLA in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
Penn State is coming off a statement victory over Illinois in its Big Ten opener and playing some strong defense that held the Illini to 59 second half yards last week.
UCLA is going through it: 1-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten, sitting at 128th in scoring, 133rd in rushing, 89th in passing output, and 105th in scoring defense.
What do the wiseguys think of this week’s B1G matchup?
Let’s see how the oddsmakers are predicting the Penn State vs. UCLA game this weekend.
Penn State vs. UCLA picks, odds
Penn State is a 28.5 point favorite against UCLA, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel listed the moneyline odds for Penn State at -7500 and for UCLA at +2500 to win outright.
And it set the total at 44.5 points for the game.
Penn State: -28.5 (-110)
UCLA: +28.5 (-110)
Over 44.5 points: -115
Under 44.5 points: -105
Penn State vs. UCLA trends
Penn State is 2-2 against the spread (50%) this season overall ...
UCLA is also 2-2 (50%) ATS in 2024 ...
Penn State is 12-6 against the spread in its last 18 games ...
UCLA is 2-4 S/U in its last 6 games against Big Ten opposition ...
PSU is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games at home on a Saturday ...
The total went under in 5 of UCLA’s last 5 games against a Big Ten team ...
The total has gone under in 6 of Penn State’s last 8 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A slight majority of bets expect UCLA to give Penn State more of a game this weekend.
54 percent of bettors project the Bruins will keep the game within 4 touchdowns.
And the remaining 46 percent of wagers expect Penn State to win and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score predicts a big win for the Nittany Lions.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Penn State will defeat UCLA by a projected score of 37 to 8, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: UCLA +28.5
How to watch Penn State vs. UCLA
When: Sat. Oct. 5
Time: 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT
TV: Fox network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
