Pittsburgh vs. SMU football picks: What the oddsmakers say
An important battle of new ACC title contenders kicks off from the Metroplex this weekend as No. 20 SMU hosts No. 18 Pittsburgh in a battle of teams undefeated in conference play. Let’s check in with the early predictions for the game from the nation’s premier oddsmaker.
Pittsburgh improved to 7-0 on the year after pounding Syracuse at home behind three interceptions returned for touchdowns and sits just behind the Mustangs in the ACC standings.
SMU needed a last-second two-point attempt by Duke to fail in overtime to escape Durham with a 1-point win and sits 16th nationally in scoring offense with nearly 40 points per game.
What do the wiseguys expect as the Mustangs and Panthers meet in this ACC clash?
Let’s check in with the early predictions for Pittsburgh vs. SMU in this Week 10 college football game from the nation’s oddsmakers.
Pitt vs. SMU odds, picks
SMU is a 7.5 point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 59.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for SMU at -265 and for Pittsburgh at +215 to win outright.
SMU: -7.5 (-106)
Pitt: +7.5 (-114)
Over 59.5 points: -110
Under 59.5 points: -110
Pittsburgh vs. SMU trends
SMU is 5-3 against the spread (62.5%) overall this season ...
Pittsburgh is 6-1 (85.7%) ATS in ‘24 ...
The total went over in 4 of SMU’s last 5 games ...
SMU is 5-0 against the spread in its last 5 home games on a Saturday ...
Pitt is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 road games ...
SMU is 3-3 against the spread as a favorite this season ...
Pittsburgh is 2-0 ATS as an underdog in 2024 ...
SMU is 2-1 against the spread as a favorite at home this year ...
Pitt is 1-0 ATS as a road underdog ...
SMU is 1-3 against the spread as a 7.5 point favorite or greater this season ...
The total went over in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A strong majority of bettors expect the Panthers will challenge the Mustangs on the road, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Pittsburgh is getting 78 percent of bets to either win the game outright in an upset, or keep the score a touchdown or under.
The other 22 percent of wagers project SMU will beat Pitt and cover the spread.
The game’s implied score suggests a close victory for the Mustangs over the Panthers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that SMU will defeat Pittsburgh by a projected score of 34 to 26.
Our early pick: Pittsburgh +7.5 ... Pitt’s defense could generate a takeaway or two against an offense that gave it away 6 times last week, but might struggle containing SMU’s solid rushing attack over time on the road. SMU wins, but doesn’t cover.
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. SMU
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Time: 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT
TV: ACC Network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams