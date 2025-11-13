College Football HQ

Rece Davis predicts winner of Notre Dame-Pittsburgh in Week 12

Rece Davis previews the Week 12 matchup between Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, citing the slim margin of error for both programs.

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis picked Notre Dame to win a close game against Pitt in Week 12.
ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis picked Notre Dame to win a close game against Pitt in Week 12. / Mateo Rosiles/ Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The meeting between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Panthers carries a rich history, intense emotion, and national visibility as both teams enter Week 12 on extended winning streaks. The contest marks the 74th matchup between the programs, and it is the first time Notre Dame has traveled to Pittsburgh since 2020.

With ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting from the North Shore, the game arrives with added attention and a meaningful backdrop for two top-25 teams pushing toward their November goals.

Notre Dame enters at 7–2 with seven straight victories, each by double digits. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has guided an offense that ranks among the most productive in the country, pairing steady passing numbers with a run game powered by Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

Across the field, Pittsburgh also sits at 7–2 and has won five straight, fueled by a passing attack led by Mason Heintschel and a defense that disrupts consistently at the line of scrimmage. The matchup reflects contrasting strengths that create natural tension as kickoff approaches.

Rece Davis discussed the game on Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast. He referenced the historical setting, spotlighted the defensive pressure Pittsburgh creates, and noted the importance of early execution for Notre Dame. Davis blended the storylines into a clear evaluation of what both teams must manage in a game that could shift quickly based on the opening quarters.

Rece Davis Details Slim Margin For Error in Notre Dame-Pittsburgh Prediction

Rece Davis began by connecting the moment to program history. He said, “That line has gotten pretty lofty. We checked it at 11.5. The game comes on the 50th anniversary of Tony Dorsett going for 303 against Notre Dame.

"You have a great Pittsburgh rush defense against Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and the Notre Dame offense. I think Notre Dame’s defense has improved from what we saw early in the season.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) has 2,275 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Davis then shifted to the emotional edge inside Acrisure Stadium. He said, “I think there will be a lot of emotion on Pittsburgh’s side. I also think that if Notre Dame were not completely locked in, Pat Narduzzi probably made sure of it by saying the game does not matter.”

He finished by addressing the on-field danger. “I think Notre Dame wins the game because they are the better team, but a young quarterback against Narduzzi’s defense gives me a little bit of pause. If Notre Dame squanders opportunities or gives up negative plays early, I would watch to see how quickly CJ Carr gets settled. I think Notre Dame wins the game, but it is a real danger spot for the Irish and should be great theater.”

Notre Dame will face Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

