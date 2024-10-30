Pittsburgh vs. SMU football prediction: What the analytics say
ACC rivals undefeated in conference play face off this weekend as No. 20 SMU plays host to No. 18 Pittsburgh with league title implications. Let’s check in on the latest prediction for the matchup from an analytical model that simulates games.
SMU improved to 4-0 in ACC play by a narrow margin last week, escaping at Duke by a single point despite 6 turnovers and needing a failed 2-point conversion to pull out the win.
Pittsburgh is one of college football’s eight remaining undefeated teams and can move into a second-place tie with Miami in the ACC standings with a win over the Mustangs.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer prediction model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
Pittsburgh vs. SMU predictions
So far, the simulations are siding strongly with the home team against its undefeated challenger.
SMU is expected to win the game in the majority 70.2 percent of the computer’s most recent simulations of the matchup.
That leaves Pittsburgh as the presumptive winner in the remaining 29.8 percent of sims.
In total, the Mustangs came out ahead in 14,040 of the index’s calculations of the game, while the Panthers edged out SMU in the other 5,960 predictions.
What can we expect for a margin of victory in the game? Expect a close one.
SMU is projected to be 7.7 points better than Pittsburgh on the same field in the latest simulations of both teams head to head, according to the model’s latest forecast.
If so, that would be just enough to cover the spread.
That’s because SMU is a 7.5 point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the updated lines posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 58.5 points for the game (Over -114, Under -106).
And it set the moneyline odds for SMU at -295 and for Pittsburgh at +235 to win outright.
What the bettors say
So far, the majority of bettors are expecting the Panthers to give the Mustangs a challenge, according to the latest spread consensus picks for the game.
Pittsburgh is getting 78 percent of bets to either win outright in a road upset, or to keep the game to a touchdown or less in a loss.
The other 22 percent of wagers project SMU will win the game and cover the spread.
Pittsburgh vs. SMU future predictions
SMU is third among ACC teams with a 20.5 percent chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI’s metrics.
That puts the Mustangs behind Clemson (33.7%) and ACC leader Miami (89%) in that category.
SMU will win 10.3 games this season, according to the model’s latest win projection totals.
Pittsburgh is right behind, ranking fourth in the ACC with a 20.5 percent chance to make the playoff this year.
That projection includes a 9.4 win estimate for the Panthers, according to the index.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction models are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and score predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (61)
- Georgia (1)
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Boise State
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Pittsburgh
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Army
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Missouri
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams