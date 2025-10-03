Rece Davis picks Texas Tech-Houston winner
A rare early-October showdown of unbeatens is set for Saturday night in Houston as the Cougars host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Both teams sit at 4-0 and 1-0 in Big 12 play, but only one will keep its perfect record intact. With plenty of history between the programs, including a fiery meeting in 2021 and decades-old rivalry clashes, this matchup carries added weight.
Rece Davis addressed the contest on the College GameDay podcast and cast his support behind Texas Tech, calling the Red Raiders a legitimate Big 12 contender. While he praised Willie Fritz for Houston’s rapid improvement, Davis stopped short of placing the Cougars in the same tier. His co-host Pete Thamel agreed, pointing to quarterback Behren Morton’s return from injury as a crucial piece for Texas Tech’s chances to continue its strong start.
Beyond the rivalry backdrop, Saturday’s game features one of the country’s best offenses against one of its most disciplined defenses. It will also be played in front of what is expected to be one of the loudest crowds in TDECU Stadium history, thanks to Houston’s new annual “Blue Out.”
Rece Davis Backs Red Raiders As Big 12 Contenders
Davis underscored the stakes while reflecting on the animosity that has long surrounded the matchup. “Sneaky undefeated teams. Texas Tech at Houston. Both teams 4-0. Both teams have won their only Big 12 games so far… This is the biggest Texas Tech-Houston game in a really long time. And just to be candid, Houston is improved. We both love Willie Fritz. They’re much improved, but I think Texas Tech is legit. Doesn’t mean they’re going to walk in and just automatically win the game. I think Texas Tech is legit in the Big 12. I think they’re a contender. I don’t think I’m there with Houston yet.”
Thamel agreed, noting Morton’s health and the need for Texas Tech to seize key opportunities on its schedule. With a soft nonconference slate, games like this one become critical for the Red Raiders’ postseason outlook. Thamel added that this matchup qualifies as one of the more significant chances for a signature win.
Statistically, Texas Tech has overwhelmed opponents, ranking first in passing offense and second in scoring offense nationally. Their defense has been nearly as dominant, giving up just 11.3 points per game. Houston, meanwhile, boasts one of the country’s best pass defenses and a turnover margin that ranks among the top 15 nationally. The Cougars are also 4-0 for the first time since 2016.
The combination of rivalry history, undefeated records, and Big 12 implications makes this meeting one of the weekend’s most intriguing games. Davis and Thamel both expect Texas Tech to handle the moment and remain unbeaten.
No. 11 Texas Tech will face Houston on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium.