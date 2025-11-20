Rece Davis picks winner of Tennessee-Florida rivalry game
The long-standing Southeastern Conference rivalry between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators will pause after this weekend, but its final chapter before the break promises intensity. For both programs, Saturday’s matchup in Gainesville carries meaning beyond records, serving as a test of pride and direction late in the season.
No. 20 Tennessee enters at 7-3, sitting second nationally in both total offense and scoring. Florida, at 3-7, has endured a frustrating campaign under interim coach Billy Gonzales, ranking outside the top 100 in total offense. Even so, the Gators remain competitive in spurts, as shown in their first-half lead against Ole Miss before falling 34-24.
The Volunteers have dominated the series recently, winning two of the past three meetings, though their last win in Gainesville came in 2003. Saturday will mark the last regular-season meeting between the programs until 2027, ending a run that began in 1990 and defined the SEC East’s early years.
Rece Davis Highlights Tennessee’s Momentum Ahead Of Rivalry Clash
On the College GameDay podcast, ESPN host Rece Davis discussed the matchup in depth, noting the stakes for Tennessee’s late-season push. “Tennessee and Florida in the Swamp. Gators are sort of playing out the string, waiting on Lane Kiffin. Tennessee has lost most of its big games. This game, Vanderbilt game, is really going to determine, you know, good season, bad season for Tennessee,” Davis said.
Davis acknowledged Florida’s potential to rise to the occasion but emphasized how much more consistent the Volunteers have been this fall. “Now, would it shock me beyond words if Florida shows up and, you know, plays a great game because, as we've talked about, they've got talent. You know, they gave Ole Miss a really good fight, but then they also sort of played as you might expect against Kentucky,” Davis said.
After weighing both teams’ strengths and weaknesses, Davis concluded that Tennessee would leave Gainesville victorious, calling it “a rare Swamp win for them.”
Tennessee’s offensive core remains among the nation’s best. Quarterback Joey Aguilar has thrown for 2,941 yards and 22 touchdowns, while wide receiver Chris Brazzell II has 873 yards and eight scores. Running back DeSean Bishop continues to anchor the ground game with 770 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Florida will counter with quarterback DJ Lagway, who has 1,980 passing yards, and running back Jadan Baugh, who leads the Gators with 808 rushing yards. Gonzales emphasized that his team still understands the rivalry’s passion and “will continue to talk to our players about it.”
The Gators host the Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.