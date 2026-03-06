Rece Davis Projects SEC Powerhouse as Top 2026 National Championship Contender

The winner of the last two SEC championships could be well on their way to playing themselves into national title contention in 2026, according to one of college football’s most recognized voices.

Georgia looked like college football’s next dynasty after winning two straight national championships behind an historically-dominant defense, but since then has failed to put itself back into the picture after the expansion of the playoff.

But that could change in 2026, as the reigning SEC champions look to make it three straight and a lot more, something veteran College GameDay host Rece Davis thinks can be done.

Rece Davis makes the call

It’s too early to detect the actual national champion in 2026 from this far out, but it’s a safe bet that Georgia should be on the short list to get into that position.

“They got caught up in a buzzsaw in the playoff. If they win that game, I think they go to the national championship game. I think they would’ve won the next one,” Davis said on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack.

It was certainly close. Georgia faced off against SEC rival Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl playoff quarterfinal game, a frenetic back and forth showdown in which the Rebels scored 20 fourth quarter points and booted the winning field goal with under a minute left.

Davis added: “I don’t think they’re that far off. Georgia’s gonna be right in it. I think Georgia’s one of the favorites to win the national championship.”

Georgia returns plenty of experience

Wherever the Bulldogs go, they’ll have a cast of characters who have been there before, with up to 17 expected starters returning this fall, five more than the year prior.

At the top of that list will be Gunner Stockton, the SEC Championship Game MVP who completed almost 70 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Nate Frazier returns to the backfield after starting 10 games last fall and leading the squad with 173 carries for 947 yards and six touchdowns.

But the Bulldogs will need to rebuild a little at wide receiver with Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas heading to the NFL, and Dillon Bell and Colbie Young using up all their eligibility.

Defensively, the Georgia juggernaut that pummeled opponents during that two-title run could use a jolt, too, after ranking 107th nationally in sacks and 108th in negative plays created last season, but the group also returns some experience in the front seven.

Bulldogs excelled at recruiting again

Few college football programs did as well as Kirby Smart’s outfit when it came to scouting new talent from high school during the recent 2026 cycle.

Georgia finished this past offseason’s recruiting effort ranked as the No. 5 overall class, according to an industry weighted average of the national services.

Among that haul were eight of the players who were considered one of the 10 best at their respective positions nationally.

That group included No. 2 tight end Caden Prothro and No. 7 offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko in addition to No. 9 ranked safety Jordan Smith.

All things in Athens trend towards making another College Football Playoff run, but in a more crowded and leveled playing field, it remains a tall order.

(Davis)