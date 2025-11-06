Rece Davis predicts LSU-Alabama winner in Week 11
Saturday’s matchup between LSU and Alabama will again take center stage in the SEC, even with the programs at very different points in their seasons. The Crimson Tide enter 7-1 with a top-five national ranking and playoff hopes intact. The Tigers, sitting at 5-3, are trying to salvage a turbulent year that cost head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan their jobs.
On College GameDay, host Rece Davis said he expects LSU to play inspired football under interim leadership. He referenced the last time LSU entered Tuscaloosa in transition, recalling how the Tigers pushed Alabama to the wire in 2021 under outgoing coach Ed Orgeron. Max Johnson nearly forced overtime in that game before Alabama prevailed. Davis suggested fans could see a similar fight this weekend from a team eager to restore some pride.
But in the end, Davis believes Alabama’s depth and defense will make the difference. The Crimson Tide have quietly become one of the more complete teams in the nation, with quarterback Ty Simpson emerging as a steady leader and the defense continuing to force turnovers at a high rate.
Alabama Defense, Ty Simpson Spearhead Rece Davis’ Reasoning
Davis said, “I’ll take Alabama — Ty Simpson, those receivers, and the defense creating enough negative plays for Alabama to get out with a win.” That confidence reflects how the Crimson Tide’s identity has evolved under Simpson. He’s thrown for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns with just one interception while guiding an offense that ranks among the nation’s top 15 in passing.
Defensively, Alabama has been dominant, holding opponents to 18.3 points per game and limiting passing attacks to just 163.6 yards on average. The Tide’s red zone defense ranks eighth nationally, a major contrast to LSU’s offense, which has struggled to finish drives and ranks 82nd in red zone efficiency.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has flashed big-play potential, but sacks and inconsistency have plagued the Tigers’ offense. Alabama’s ability to pressure and disrupt could again decide the outcome, especially against an LSU line that has allowed 14 sacks in eight games.
For Davis, that matchup — Alabama’s discipline versus LSU’s unpredictability — was decisive. He expects Alabama’s defense and playmakers like Germie Bernard to secure a win and keep the Tide’s playoff hopes alive.
The matchup between Alabama and LSU kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.