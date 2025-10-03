Rece Davis predicts major college football upset in Week 6 Big Ten game
Maryland football is stepping into a spotlight it has rarely held, and Rece Davis believes the Terrapins are ready to seize it. On Wednesday’s episode of the College GameDay podcast, the longtime analyst picked Maryland to upset Washington in a Week 6 Big Ten matchup. The Terrapins, who enter the weekend undefeated, are touchdown underdogs at home, but Davis pointed to both their strong start and the challenges facing the Huskies as reasons to lean their way.
Washington enters this game coming off a 24-6 loss to top-ranked Ohio State, a game where red-zone struggles and physical wear showed against the Buckeyes’ elite defense. That hangover, combined with a cross-country trip to College Park, could tilt the field in Maryland’s favor.
For Davis, the moment also presents a chance to highlight a program that has quietly built momentum under head coach Mike Locksley, with freshman quarterback Malik Washington emerging as one of the most exciting new names in the country.
“This is a Maryland team that wants to prove itself,” Davis said. “I’ll say the Terps pull the upset — touchdown underdog — and I say Maryland knocks off Washington and sort of shakes up the standings. Who’s the real sleeper team, if there is one, in the Big Ten? Because there are so many juggernauts. And I’ll give it to Locksley and the Terps and say that they’re going to pull the upset.”
Maryland’s Historic Start Fuels Belief
The Terrapins’ fast start has already rewritten portions of the school’s record book. Maryland is 4-0 for the third time in five years and recently claimed its first road victory at Wisconsin, building a 20-point halftime lead that stood as the program’s largest shutout advantage in a Big Ten road game since joining the conference. They remain one of only three teams in the nation that has not trailed in a game this season, alongside Miami and Texas Tech. Defensively, Maryland has allowed just 43 points through four contests, its lowest total at this stage since 2013.
Much of the buzz centers on Malik Washington, who has thrown for 1,038 yards and eight touchdowns through his first four starts. Washington leads all true freshmen in passing yards per game at 259.5 and became the first Maryland quarterback since 1993 to open a career with four consecutive 250-yard passing games. His ability to avoid sacks, having made 128 attempts before being taken down, has given the offense consistency.
Meanwhile, receivers Shaleak Knotts and Octavian Smith Jr. have stretched defenses with explosive plays. On the other side, junior linebacker Daniel Wingate has emerged as a defensive cornerstone, ranking second in the Big Ten with nearly 10 tackles per game.
Washington’s opponent also must contend with one of the country’s most disruptive defensive fronts. The Terrapins average four sacks per game, tied for the national lead, with Sidney Stewart providing four on his own. Add in a defense that ranks second nationally in red-zone stops, and Maryland has built a formula that has fueled its rise.
Washington Seeks Bounce-Back On The Road
While Maryland’s confidence grows, Washington faces pressure to correct last week’s shortcomings. Against Ohio State, the Huskies struggled in critical moments despite showing flashes of competitiveness. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leads an offense with dynamic weapons, including running back Jonah Coleman and wideout Denzel Boston, both projected high in next year’s NFL draft. Head coach Jedd Fisch has instilled a pro-style system that emphasizes versatility, but sustaining drives against a relentless Terrapins defense may prove difficult.
Davis highlighted Washington’s past issues away from home, noting that last year’s team dropped road games at Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, and Penn State. The Huskies have not yet won a Big Ten road game since joining the league, and with Maryland’s pass rush and balanced roster, Davis argued this could be another hurdle.
Co-host Pete Thamel countered by picking Washington, praising Coleman and Boston while pointing out the Huskies’ talent advantage. Still, Davis stood firm on his belief that Maryland’s physicality and momentum would tilt the matchup.
The Terrapins will look to validate that confidence when they host Washington at SECU Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.