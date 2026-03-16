No. 6 College Football WR Recruit Linked to Three Major Programs

One of the nation's top wide receiver prospects is weighing over big decisions in his recruitment. Does he want to head across the country or stick with a home-state pick? Does he favor one of the most explosive offenses in college football or want to help rebuild a perennial power? Or does he choose a third pick by going in a different direction?

The player in question is Michigan wide receiver target Dakota Guerrant, ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 46 overall player in the 2027 recruiting class in the most recent Rivals300 ranking update. Guerrant has long been perceived as an Oregon lean, but he hasn't committed and his recruitment might be growing more complex.

Guerrant's recruitment

Josh Newburg and Greg Biggins discussed Guerrant's recruitment on a recent Inside Scoop podcast. The 6'1 1/2", 200-pound target from Michigan has apparently been causing some consternation around the Oregon program. The Ducks have long been the prohibitive favorite, but may have some recruiting company, according to Biggins.

"As a fan base, when you have a guy who's been predicted to your school and he's been on campus... and the guy still hasn't committed yet... you stress a little bit," said Biggins. "The longer it goes, it gives those other schools that are closer to home a chance to kind of get in his ear and say, 'Do you really want to leave home?'

Oregon coaches Dan Lanning and Ross Douglas out in Michigan to visit priority WR target Dakota Guerrant https://t.co/fh4ezM3SyI https://t.co/5Kr4HoVpIp — Max Torres (@mtorressports) January 29, 2026

Guerrant's leaders

That said, Biggins still perceives Oregon as the leader for Guerrant, but he named Michigan and Utah as other schools going hard after Guerrant. "If Signing Day was today, he would be going to Oregon," clarified Biggins. But the Wolverines and Utes have been aggressive in trying to hone in on Oregon's advantage.

Guerrant has taken a multitude of unofficial visits to Michigan, with several to Ohio State and a few more to Michigan State. Obviously, the Wolverines hold the geographic edge, but the vast majority (over 90%) of Rivals' expert predictions have come in for the Ducks.

Recruiting status for Guerrant's top schools

Oregon current ranks No. 9 in Rivals' 2027 team rankings. The Ducks have six verbal commitments, including four Rivals industry four-star potential additions. The Ducks haven't yet picked up any receiver commitments for 2027.

Michigan is sitting at No. 22 in the team rankings with just three commits so far. The Wolverines have taken commitments from a four-star EDGE and a pair of three-star interior offensive line recruits, so a skill position target would be at an extra premium.

Utah has just one commit so far and thus isn't ranked in the Rivals team rankings. That commitment, is a wide receiver, three-star target Kingston Parks from Texas.