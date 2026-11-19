Across the Big Ten, the league's clear top two teams have been UCLA and Indiana. The Bruins have been a surprise under new coach Bob Chesney, but Indiana, as the defending champion, hasn't snuck up on anybody. Other than a loss to Ohio State in the game in which Buckeye QB Julian Sayin was injured, the Hoosiers have escaped a series of close wins unscathed. Four of Indiana's nine wins are single-score victories. But long-time coach and college football analyst Rick Neuheisel doesn't think the Hoosiers will be so lucky in Week 12.

Neuheisel's Upset Pick

"I think Demond Williams and that crew there wearing purple are going to get it done," said Neuheisel, referring to Washington. "It's my upset of the week. The numbers tell us that it's got to be an Indiana kind of day, but I've been to Husky Stadium and I know what happens when that 12th, 13th, 14th man get involved. And I think the Husky crowd will come out in number to watch this game."

Rick Neuheisel picks Washington to upset Indiana with the Husky crowd being the difference pic.twitter.com/PMyV1RuE14 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 18, 2026

Washington's Season

Washington has had an up-and-down 6-4 campaign so far in 2026. Williams, who was the subject of a fierce NIL battle in the off-season, has passed for 1,955 yards and 13 touchdowns, but has battle injuries over the season. Williams had his best game in conference play last week, throwing for 288 yards and two scores in a 21-14 win at Michigan State. Three of Washington's four losses have been one-score defeats.

Indiana's Struggles

Indiana's situation is a bit muddy at quarterback. Transfer Josh Hoover, trying to fill the massive shoes of Fernando Mendoza, has had his own injury issues and missed last week's win over USC. Hoover put up massive numbers against Indiana's weak pre-conference opponents, but he has completed just 56% of his passes in Big Ten action, while averaging 7.8 yards per passing attempt. Backup Grant Wilson passed for 305 yards and two touchdowns against USC, but Hoover is expected to return to action this week.

Big Ten CFP Questions

If Neuheisel's prediction is right, it may unleach chaos in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are currently rated by ESPN's FPI figures as having an 87.9% chance at a Playoff berth. UCLA has a 68.6% chance, but after that, the Big Ten's situation gets dicey. Ohio State has a 41.5% chance, so they are the likely team to potentially move up if Indiana does indeed have substantive issues. Oregon (36.5%) could also be involved, but both teams have three losses and counting and have had their own share of struggles.