UCLA stays atop the Big Ten power rankings entering Week 12 after a rain-soaked 22-14 win over Illinois kept the Bruins unbeaten, while Wisconsin takes the week’s steepest fall after a last-minute loss at Maryland.

Indiana holds No. 2 after Grant Wilson threw for 305 yards in a 27-13 win over USC, and the top six from last week’s rankings stays intact. Penn State climbs into the top 10, and Maryland jumps four spots under an interim coach.

18. Rutgers (Prev: 16)

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Last week: L vs. Nebraska, 0-31

Next: at Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Rutgers managed 143 yards and threw two interceptions in a shutout loss to a Nebraska team that arrived on a four-game skid. Third-string quarterback Sean Ashenfelder made his first career start, AJ Surace also played and star receiver KJ Duff was out after season-ending ankle surgery.

The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 62-10 over their past two games. Their earlier win over Maryland kept them out of the basement last week, but the Terrapins have now won two straight while Rutgers keeps sliding.

17. Purdue (Prev: 18)

Last week: L at Iowa, 7-28

Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Purdue moves up a spot only because Rutgers fell through the floor. The Boilermakers were outgained 434-303 at Kinnick Stadium, and Iowa converted 10 of 15 third downs while running for 246 yards.

Purdue’s only points came on a late second-quarter touchdown pass. Its recent loss to Maryland keeps it behind the Terps, and a home date with a reeling Wisconsin team gives the Boilermakers a shot at spoiling someone else’s November.

16. Michigan (Prev: 15)

Last week: L at Oregon, 7-31

Next: vs. UCLA, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan has scored 13 points across its past two games. Coach Kyle Whittingham used both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood at quarterback in Eugene, and the pair combined for just 71 passing yards. Oregon also piled up 467 yards against a defense that hadn’t allowed more than 332 in a game all season.

At 5-5, the Wolverines still need one more win to reach a bowl in Whittingham’s first season, and Josh Pate already doubts he’ll get a second one. Michigan’s full-season profile is better than this spot, but losses to Minnesota and Michigan State keep it behind both.

15. Michigan State (Prev: 14)

Last week: L vs. Washington, 14-21

Next: vs. Oregon, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET

Michigan State stayed level with Washington until Jayden Limar’s 1-yard run with 2:24 left. The Spartans hung in after losing quarterback Alessio Milivojevic to a left arm injury in the second quarter, and backup Cam Fancher threw the touchdown pass that tied it 14-14.

The Spartans’ 15-6 win at Michigan on Nov. 7 still settles the order between the in-state rivals. First-year coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team slides one spot because Maryland passed it, and Milivojevic’s status hangs over Friday night’s visit from Oregon.

14. Minnesota (Prev: 10)

Last week: L at Penn State, 14-42

Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Minnesota’s 42-14 loss was worse than the final score. Penn State scored the first 35 points and held the Gophers to 41 rushing yards on 27 carries. A day later, coach P.J. Fleck fired offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.

The Gophers still own wins over Iowa and Michigan, and they hold Floyd of Rosedale, the Little Brown Jug and Paul Bunyan’s Axe at the same time for the first time since 1978. Those trophies can’t cover for a 5-5 record and a stalled offense forever, though. Maryland passes Minnesota on current form, while the head-to-head win over Michigan keeps the Gophers ahead of the Wolverines.

13. Maryland (Prev: 17)

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Last week: W vs. Wisconsin, 24-21

Next: at USC, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:15 p.m. ET

Maryland is the week’s biggest riser after its backup quarterback beat Wisconsin. Cardell Williams made his first start for the Terps with Malik Washington banged up, completed 21 of 23 passes and broke a school record with 19 straight completions. He also ran for two touchdowns and threw the tying 39-yard score with 2:11 left.

“I didn’t think about the completion rate or anything like that. I was just playing football,” Williams said.

The defense forced three turnovers, including Trey Reddick’s late strip-sack that set up Sean O’Haire’s 30-yard winning field goal. Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has the Terps on back-to-back conference wins for the first time since 2023, even as Brian Kelly interviews for the permanent job. The earlier loss to Rutgers no longer dictates where Maryland belongs.

12. Wisconsin (Prev: 7)

Last week: L at Maryland, 21-24

Next: at Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Wisconsin takes the biggest fall of the week. Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins completed 11 of 22 passes for 77 yards in his second career start, and the Badgers committed three turnovers. The last one, a blindside strip-sack with 1:52 left, handed Maryland the winning field goal after Wisconsin had led 21-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Coach Luke Fickell’s team still owns a 24-20 comeback win at Penn State and a convincing win over USC. Those results no longer justify seventh after a 30-0 loss at Iowa and Saturday’s collapse in College Park. Wisconsin stays one spot ahead of Maryland because of its 6-4 record and stronger full-season résumé.

11. Nebraska (Prev: 13)

Last week: W at Rutgers, 31-0

Next: vs. Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Nebraska snapped a four-game losing streak with its first shutout since joining the Big Ten. The Huskers outgained Rutgers 429-143, ran for 237 yards and became bowl eligible for the third straight season under coach Matt Rhule. Anthony Colandrea threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Jamal Rule added 103 rushing yards.

It was an encouraging first game without fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, with quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas running the offense. Still, beating a two-win Rutgers team doesn’t erase losses to Washington and Illinois in the two weeks before it. Nebraska moves past Minnesota and Wisconsin, and a home upset of Ohio State would move it much higher.

10. Washington (Prev: 12)

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Last week: W at Michigan State, 21-14

Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Washington needed some trickery to escape East Lansing. Demond Williams Jr. tossed to Dezmen Roebuck, took a lateral back and hit Decker DeGraaf for 32 yards to set up the go-ahead score late. Williams finished 22 of 33 for 288 yards and two touchdowns, both to Chris Lawson, and the defense kept the Spartans scoreless after halftime.

Coach Jedd Fisch’s team stays behind Penn State, which won in Seattle on Nov. 7, and ahead of Nebraska after a 17-10 win in Lincoln on Halloween. A seven-point win over a 3-7 team earns a two-spot climb and no more, but Indiana’s visit gives the Huskies a chance at the season’s signature win.

9. Penn State (Prev: 11)

Last week: W vs. Minnesota, 42-14

Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Penn State built a 35-0 lead and outrushed Minnesota 229-41, with Carson Hansen running for 126 yards on just 12 carries. Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the Nittany Lions won their third straight and clinched bowl eligibility.

Moving first-year coach Matt Campbell’s team past Wisconsin means setting aside a 24-20 loss to the Badgers in September, when Penn State blew a 17-0 lead at home. Sustained improvement outweighs that result now, because the Nittany Lions have won three in a row, including at Washington, while Wisconsin has dropped two of its past three.

8. Illinois (Prev: 9)

Last week: L at UCLA, 14-22

Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. ET

An eight-point road loss to the Big Ten’s lone unbeaten team doesn’t undo a four-game winning streak, but it wasn’t a breakthrough either. Katin Houser threw three interceptions, Illinois finished with 240 total yards and the Illini didn’t score until the second half.

Coach Bret Bielema gave UCLA’s defense its due. “I wouldn’t say they’re exotic, but they bring a lot of different things,” he said.

Illinois stays just behind Northwestern and ahead of Penn State, and its Nov. 6 win over Nebraska still counts. Iowa’s trip to Champaign is the Illini’s last chance at a ranked win before the regular-season finale.

7. Northwestern (Prev: 8)

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Last week: L at Ohio State, 19-28

Next: at Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Northwestern moves up because Wisconsin fell, not because a third straight loss earns a reward. The Wildcats trailed only 14-13 in the third quarter in Columbus before a muffed punt at their own 10 set up a Jeremiah Smith touchdown that put Ohio State up two scores.

“There were missed opportunities along the way,” coach David Braun said.

The three-game skid has come against Oregon, Iowa and Ohio State, and the Wildcats rank 20th nationally in adjusted net EPA compared with Illinois at 58th. That keeps Braun’s team narrowly ahead of the Illini in a matchup of 6-4 teams.

6. Ohio State (Prev: 6)

Last week: W vs. Northwestern, 28-19

Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 21, noon ET

Ohio State snapped a two-game slide behind true freshman Luke Fahey, who threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The defense held Northwestern to 53 rushing yards, and the Buckeyes led 28-13 before the Wildcats scored as time expired. AP voters responded by moving Ohio State up five spots to No. 16.

“Life is about how you handle adversity,” coach Ryan Day said.

One recovery win doesn’t erase consecutive losses to USC and Oregon, and Julian Sayin remains sidelined with no timetable after injuring his throwing arm Oct. 17 at Indiana. USC’s head-to-head win keeps the Trojans ahead of the Buckeyes.

5. USC (Prev: 5)

Last week: L at Indiana, 13-27

Next: vs. Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:15 p.m. ET

USC moved the ball in Bloomington but couldn’t finish drives. The Trojans gained 409 yards yet scored one touchdown in five red-zone trips, and Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, including one inside Indiana’s 5-yard line. Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards.

The loss dropped coach Lincoln Riley to 1-8 against ranked opponents on the road at USC. Still, the Trojans’ Oct. 31 win over Ohio State separates two 7-3 teams, and losing at Indiana shouldn’t automatically drop USC behind a team it beat two weeks earlier. Maryland visits the Coliseum on Saturday before the regular-season finale at UCLA.

4. Iowa (Prev: 4)

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Last week: W vs. Purdue, 28-7

Next: at Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. ET

Iowa piled up 434 yards, ran for 246 and converted 10 of 15 third downs against Purdue. L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 123 yards, and Hank Brown threw for one touchdown and ran for another. The Hawkeyes climbed to No. 13 in the AP poll, their highest ranking since October 2021.

“We gave up seven points, and if you do that, you got a chance to win,” coach Kirk Ferentz said.

That’s a strong case for staying ahead of USC and Ohio State. Iowa’s better record doesn’t vault it over Oregon, though. The Ducks rank ninth in ESPN’s Football Power Index compared with Iowa at 17th, and a home win over Purdue doesn’t give enough new evidence to flip last week’s order.

3. Oregon (Prev: 3)

Last week: W vs. Michigan, 31-7

Next: at Michigan State, Friday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET

Oregon followed its 41-28 win in Columbus by putting up 467 yards on a Michigan defense that hadn’t allowed more than 21 points or 332 yards in a game this season. Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including a 59-yard strike to Dakorien Moore with six seconds left in the first half that made it 21-7.

“We have weapons out there, and it makes it really hard for people to make a decision,” coach Dan Lanning said.

The defense held up its end, too. Matayo Uiagalelei’s two sacks left him two shy of the school career record, and Jett Washington broke up a fourth-down pass inside the 5. Oregon has won three straight and jumped four spots to No. 14 in the AP poll, and it stays ahead of Iowa on the strength of the better body of work.

2. Indiana (Prev: 2)

Last week: W vs. USC, 27-13

Next: at Washington, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

Coach Curt Cignetti started Grant Wilson over an apparently healthy Josh Hoover, and the seventh-year quarterback in his first start in two years threw for 305 yards. Wilson’s touchdown passes went for 13 yards to Brock Schott and 42 yards to Charlie Becker.

The defense finished the job. Indiana intercepted Jayden Maiava three times, twice in the fourth quarter, and allowed one touchdown on five USC red-zone trips. Khobie Martin’s 1-yard run broke a tie late in the third quarter.

The win came after Greg McElroy flagged a major Indiana concern heading into the USC game. The Hoosiers’ lone loss was 19-15 to Ohio State, and this convincing win strengthens their hold on second without erasing UCLA’s unbeaten record. Cignetti didn’t commit to Wilson as the starter after the game.

1. UCLA (Prev: 1)

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Last week: W vs. Illinois, 22-14

Next: at Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET

UCLA is 10-0 for the first time since 1998, and Friday’s win showed the Bruins can win on an off night. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach left before halftime with a shoulder injury, returned in the third quarter and finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns. Aidan Mizell set career highs with six catches for 176 yards, including a 54-yard score.

“It wasn’t pretty,” coach Bob Chesney said.

The defense made up the difference. Scooter Jackson intercepted two passes, including his Big Ten-leading fifth with 2:50 left, and Aiden Gobaira sacked Katin Houser for a safety. UCLA leads the nation with 31 takeaways and has held seven straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. Indiana’s win over USC narrowed the margin at the top, but the Bruins haven’t given anyone a reason to move them. They visit Michigan before closing the regular season against USC at the Rose Bowl.