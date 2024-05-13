SEC Football Win Total Predictions for 2024 Season
As the college football schedule moves out of spring practice and into the summer preseason, sports books around the country are re-evaluating their odds not only for the national championship but in their win total predictions for each individual team on the field.
As is the case just about every season, most of the more difficult schedules reside in the SEC, which is set to embark on a historic expansion to 16 teams after the addition of football powers Texas and Oklahoma to the rotation this fall.
Here are the latest preseason win total predictions for SEC football teams, according to Circa Sports.
SEC Football Win Total Predictions for 2024
1. Kentucky
6.5 wins. Some notable early games for the Wildcats include against South Carolina and Auburn, both at home, but there's also a road tilt against rival Florida in mid-October. Winning two of those three helps UK get to seven victories.
2. Arkansas
5.5 wins. The Razorbacks face one of the more difficult schedules in college football, and does so with notable roster turnover at key positions. Arkansas plays Ole Miss, LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, and a key non-conference date against Oklahoma State.
3. Mississippi State
4.5 wins. First-year coach Jeff Lebby brings a proven history as an offensive game-planner to the Bulldogs, who face another tough schedule, including Arizona State on the road and trips to Texas and Georgia in consecutive weeks, with Ole Miss and Tennessee late in the year.
4. Vanderbilt
3 wins. Vandy should match this total if it can beat Alcorn State, Georgia State, and Ball State, but otherwise it's tough to find a sure thing on this slate after losing key playmakers at quarterback and wide receiver.
5. Florida
5 wins. The pressure is on Billy Napier against a schedule that includes non-conference dates against rivals like an improved Miami and defending ACC champion Florida State. Then there's a brutal late stretch against the Vols, UK, Texas, LSU, and Ole Miss.
6. South Carolina
5.5 wins. Coming off a five-win season and looking at major roster turnover, the Gamecocks will get tested early at home by LSU and on the road against Alabama and Oklahoma, and the finale against Clemson will be very tough. Carolina needs at least three SEC wins to get over this total.
7. Auburn
7.5 wins. An offense that struggled to move the ball in the air last season starts off with five straight home games, but one of those is against the Sooners before traveling to Georgia, Missouri, and Kentucky.
8. Oklahoma
7.5 wins. OU will have to prove itself in its SEC debut against a tough schedule. The Sooners should go 4-0 against Houston, Temple, Tulane, and Maine. Auburn and South Carolina look like victories, too. But they would have to beat either Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, or Tennessee to win seven games.
9. Texas A&M
8.5 wins. Wins against Notre Dame and Florida early on would be great for head coach Mike Elko's debut, and Auburn is a key road game late in the season. Overall, it's a winnable schedule with the marquee games coming at home, including the finale against rival Texas.
10. Missouri
9 wins. Coming off an 11-win season, the Tigers return key skill players and look ahead to an easier slate. Brady Cook returns at quarterback and has star wide receivers Luther Burden and Theo Wease back in the rotation. The real test is how well Missouri can install its defensive transfers to replenish lost production and maintain its edge at the line in conference play.
11. Tennessee
9 wins. Games against rivals Georgia and Alabama have been tough in recent years, although the Crimson Tide looks mortal since Nick Saban's retirement. Nico Iamaleava has the makings of a star quarterback and he has quality targets. But how well can the Vols protect him, and what does the secondary look like?
12. LSU
9 wins. Garrett Nussmeier steps in for Jayden Daniels, and though he's not a dual threat, he has the arm and the receivers to keep the offense at par. Incoming play-caller Blake Baker has an uphill battle, however, repairing a defense that was 108th nationally in total production and against the pass.
13. Ole Miss
9.5 wins. Lane Kiffin put in another strong offseason's work in the transfer portal, especially in the front seven, and in acquiring replacement backs after losing Quinshon Judkins. Plus, the Rebels return quarterback Jaxson Dart. No Alabama on the schedule this year, but Georgia and Oklahoma are.
14. Alabama
9.5 wins. Nick Saban's retirement comes when the Tide is set to play a tougher schedule, including an early road trip to Wisconsin and then hosting SEC challenger Georgia two weeks later. Kalen DeBoer faces a tough late stretch that includes road trips against Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma.
15. Texas
10.5 wins. You could argue the Longhorns boast the most talented roster in the SEC overall in time for their conference debut. Another strong transfer portal outing and a great recruiting class have Texas in striking distance of the title, but watch out for a Week 2 trip to a reloading Michigan team.
16. Georgia
10.5 wins. Alabama and Texas are major games and they both come on the road, in addition to a likely three other ranked opponents: the opener against Clemson in Atlanta, a trip to Ole Miss, and at home against the Vols. We project Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff, but it likely won't be undefeated when it gets there.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams