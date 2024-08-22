SMU vs. Nevada score prediction by college football computer model
Week 0 of the 2024 college football season gets underway on Saturday as ACC newcomer SMU goes on the road against a Nevada team in the midst of a rebuild under new management.
What can we expect from the matchup? Let's check in on how the SP+ prediction model devised by ESPN projects the game, along with the latest betting information.
SMU vs. Nevada predictions
Score prediction
As expected, the simulations strongly favor SMU to win the game.
SP+ predicts the Mustangs will defeat the Wolf Pack by a projected score of 42 to 15 and will win the game by an expected 26.8 points.
The model gives SMU the 95 percent chance for outright victory.
SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”
Point spread
SMU is a 24.5 point favorite against Nevada, according to the game lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 56.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for SMU at -3500 and for Nevada at +1280.
If you're using this projection to bet on the game, you should take...
- SMU -24.5
- SMU to win -3500
- Bet over 56.5 points
Computer prediction
Other analytic tools are also picking SMU to take down Nevada in the 2024 opener.
That includes the College Football Power Index, a computer prediction model that uses data points from both teams to simulate games 20,000 times to pick winners.
The index projects that SMU will win the game in 86.4 percent of its simulations, while Nevada wins out in the remaining 13.6 percent of sims.
The computer predicts a big win for the Mustangs, suggesting they will defeat the Wolf Pack by a projected 20.2 points in the game, not enough to cover this line.
SMU vs. Nevada game time, schedule
When: Sat., Aug. 24
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS Sports Network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
