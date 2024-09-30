Tennessee vs. Arkansas football picks: What the oddsmakers say
SEC football gets underway this weekend as No. 4 Tennessee goes on the road against Arkansas in NCAA football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) inched up the polls after Georgia’s loss to Alabama last week and is playing behind one of the nation’s most productive defenses.
Arkansas slipped to 1-1 in SEC play after a narrow loss to rival Texas A&M last weekend and is hoping to avoid falling to .500 overall, but is an underdog at home against the Volunteers.
What do the wiseguys think of this weekend’s matchup?
Let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers are predicting the Tennessee vs. Arkansas game.
Tennessee vs. Arkansas picks, odds
Tennessee is a 14 point favorite against Arkansas, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel listed the moneyline odds for Tennessee at -525 and for Arkansas at +400 to win outright.
And it set the total at 59.5 points for the game.
Tennessee: -14 (-105)
Arkansas: +14 (-115)
Over 59.5 points: -115
Under 59.5 points: -105
Tennessee vs. Arkansas trends
Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread (100%) this season so far ...
Arkansas is 4-1 (80%) ATS in 2024 ...
Vols are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games overall ...
Arkansas is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games ...
The total went over in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games ...
The total went over in Arkansas’ last 5 home games ...
Big Orange is 1-6 against the spread in its last 7 games against Arkansas ...
Arkansas is 6-0 against the spread in its last 6 at home against Tennessee ...
The total went under in 7 of Tennessee’s last 10 road games ...
Razorbacks are 2-9 S/U in their last 11 games against an SEC opponent ...
Volunteers are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games against SEC teams ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A solid majority of bettors expect Tennessee to handle Arkansas in this road matchup.
Almost 6 in 10 of them, 59 percent, project the Vols will beat Arkansas and cover the spread.
The remaining 41 percent of wagers expect Arkansas to keep the game within 2 touchdowns.
The game’s implied score suggests the Razorbacks can hang around with the Volunteers.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Tennessee will defeat Arkansas by a projected score of 37 to 23, resulting in a push and the total going over.
Our early pick: Tennessee -14
How to watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
-
