Tennessee vs. NC State picks, prediction, 2024 college football odds, lines
A pair of dynamic quarterbacks square off on the same field in this SEC vs. ACC matchup as the Tennessee Volunteers and NC State Wolfpack meet in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
- Nico Iamaleava had 314 yards and 3 touchdown passes as the Vols routed Chattanooga, while Dylan Sampson scored 3 more times
- Grayson McCall threw 3 TD passes and Jordan Waters ran for 2 but the Wolfpack played Western Carolina closer than expected
What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.
NC State vs. Tennessee picks, predictions
Tennessee odds
The computers are siding strongly with the Volunteers, who have the dominant 87.9 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the simulations.
NC State odds
That leaves the Wolfpack coming out the projected winner in the remaining 12.1 percent of sims.
Point spread
Tennessee is a 7.5 point favorite against NC State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 60.5 points for the game.
Tennessee predictions
The index projects the Volunteers will win 9.2 games this season and ranks 7th nationally in being 20.2 points better than opponents, with a 49.5 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff.
NC State predictions
The computer forecasts the Wolfpack will win 6.4 games this season, with a 67.9 percent shot to be bowl eligible and a 1.4 percent chance to win the ACC championship.
Score projection?
The index projects that Tennessee is 19 points better than NC State on the same field in both teams' current composition, more than enough to cover the spread.
Tennessee vs. NC State game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (57)
- Ohio State (5)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams