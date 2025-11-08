Texas A&M vs. Missouri prediction: Who wins, and why?
Texas A&M is ranked third in the country and looking to preserve its undefeated record in another key road test in SEC play against two-loss, upset-minded Missouri in Week 11 college football action.
This marks the third-straight road game for the Aggies, who can take another important step towards the SEC Championship Game with a win here.
Missouri is just 2-2 in SEC competition and seemingly out of the running for important postseason football, but it can change that narrative with a good showing here.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri: What to watch
1. QB battle
Texas A&M will rely on Marcel Reed, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who’s a Heisman contender and excels with both his arm and his legs.
Reed’s ability to create big plays and avoid costly turnovers will be crucial to the Aggies maintaining their undefeated record.
On the Missouri side, true freshman Matt Zollers makes his first collegiate start due to Beau Pribula’s injury, adding pressure to avoid mistakes and execute efficiently in a high-stakes environment.
2. Battle in the Trenches
Texas A&M’s offensive line, anchored by All-American blocker Ar’maj Reed-Adams, is one of the best in the country at limiting tackles for loss.
Missouri’s defensive front, led by Zion Young and Damon Wilson II, excels at generating backfield pressure and ranks highly against the run nationally.
The outcome will hinge on whether Texas A&M’s line protects Reed and opens running lanes or if Missouri’s defense disrupts the Aggies’ offense with pressure and negative plays.
3. Missouri’s Run Game
Running back Ahmad Hardy leads the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns, and his performance is a major factor for Missouri’s success, especially with a freshman quarterback starting.
However, Texas A&M’s defense is stout against the run, presenting one of Hardy’s toughest tests yet.
If Missouri’s run game can break through and sustain drives, it will keep the Aggies’ potent offense off the field and improve Missouri’s upset chances.
What the bookies think
The betting markets favor the Aggies by about a touchdown on the road against the Tigers.
Texas A&M is a 6.5 point favorite against Missouri, according to the most recent game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 48.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -270 and for Missouri at +220 to win outright.
Texas A&M vs. Missouri prediction: Who wins?
Texas A&M has played solid football away from Kyle Field this season, scoring at least 45 points the last two times out, and its offensive line has the stuff to repel any attempt by the Missouri front seven to generate enough pressure.
And with no Beau Pribula, this Mizzou offense is reduced to one reliable dimension, and one that plays into an Aggie strength defensively.
College Football HQ picks...
- Texas A&M wins 31-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri
When: Sat., Nov. 8
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
Where: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
