Texas vs. Oklahoma football picks: What the oddsmakers say
For the first time, the Red River Shootout will be played with an SEC logo on the field at the Cotton Bowl as No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma renew one of college football’s most intensely fought battles on Saturday. Let’s check in with the oddsmakers’ early prediction for the game.
Texas is one of a dozen teams in college football yet to lose a game, and sits at 1-0 in SEC play with Arch Manning starting the last two games, but Quinn Ewers should return to action this week after dealing with an abdominal injury.
Oklahoma is 1-1 in SEC games, taking a 10-point loss at home to Tennessee that resulted in a quarterback change, and it relied on some timely defense to get past Auburn two weeks ago.
What do the wiseguys think of the matchup?
Let’s check in with the early predictions being offered for Texas vs. Oklahoma on the sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Oklahoma picks, odds
Texas is a 14 point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Texas at -650 and for Oklahoma at +475 to win outright.
Texas: -14 (-115)
Oklahoma: +14 (-105)
Over 51.5 points: Even
Under 51.5 points: -120
Texas vs. Oklahoma trends
Texas is 4-1 against the spread (80%) overall so far this season ...
Oklahoma is 3-2 (60%) ATS in 2024 ...
Texas is 8-4 against the spread in its last 12 games against Oklahoma ...
The Sooners are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 games on a Saturday ...
The total has gone over in 6 of the Longhorns’ last 8 games ...
OU is 5-1 straight-up against Texas in their last 6 meetings ...
Texas is 1-5 against the spread in its last 5 games in October ...
The total went over in 4 of Oklahoma’s last 5 games as an underdog ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A majority of bets expect Oklahoma to make this a game, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A plurality of bettors -- 62 percent -- predict the Sooners will either beat the Longhorns in an upset, or keep the game within 2 touchdowns.
The other 38 percent of wagers project that Texas will beat Oklahoma and cover the spread.
The implied score suggests a comfortable victory for the Longhorns in this rivalry game.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Oklahoma by a projected score of 33 to 19.
Our early pick: Oklahoma +14. OU’s offense is in tatters amid some big injuries and poor output, but its defense has the muscle to contain the Longhorns’ skill threats enough to keep this one close.
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ABC network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams