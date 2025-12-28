Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for 4,000-yard quarterback Drew Mestemaker

North Texas finished 11–2 (7–1 AAC) and reached the American Athletic Conference title game before falling 34–21 to Tulane, which clinched its first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Even so, the Mean Green closed the regular season as one of college football’s highest-scoring offenses and earned a New Mexico Bowl berth.

The team’s starting quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, led the FBS in passing yards in 2025 with 4,129 yards, throwing 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 70.2% of his passes and recording multiple 300-yard performances, including a 608-yard school and AAC single-game record against Charlotte.

With the January transfer window approaching, Mestemaker is expected to enter the portal, a move that would remove North Texas’ most productive player from its roster.

With Mestemaker set to test the transfer market after a breakout year, several potential landing spots have quickly emerged. Here are the top three:

1. Oklahoma State

Eric Morris, who coached Mestemaker at North Texas in 2025, was hired by Oklahoma State on November 25; that continuity, system fit, and Morris’s direct knowledge make OSU the most natural landing spot.

2. Indiana

Media reports and portal analysts indicate Indiana has shown “significant interest,” with the Hoosiers’ offensive profile, recent success with transfer quarterbacks, and need for a proven starter aligning as Fernando Mendoza prepares to move on to the NFL.

3. Texas Tech

A Texas product who thrives in high-volume, high-tempo passing schemes similar to what Texas Tech runs, Mestemaker feels like a logical fit. With senior Behren Morton set to move on after the CFP, Mestemaker could step in as an immediate starter for the Red Raiders.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) scores a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

An Austin, Texas, native and program walk-on, Mestemaker did not have a conventional high-school QB resume, but developed rapidly under the North Texas staff.

His breakout redshirt-freshman season brought national recognition, including The American Offensive Player of the Year award, First Team All-American honors, and the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top former walk-on.

For competing college football programs, Mestemaker offers a low-risk, high-reward option at quarterback, while for Mestemaker, the decision centers on staying within a familiar system or pursuing a bigger stage.

