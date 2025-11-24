Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds: Where experts see an edge
Texas A&M is undefeated and the current favorite to play for the SEC championship and get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. But first they have to get through Texas.
Despite having three losses, the Longhorns are still -- kind of, sort of -- hanging around the playoff conversation, but any slim hopes they have hinge on being the first team to beat the Aggies in 2025.
Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Longhorns and Aggies doing battle?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Texas vs. Texas A&M in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.
Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds
The betting markets are siding with the Aggies in this rivalry matchup, but in what is projected to be a very close game.
Texas A&M is a 2.5 point favorite against Texas, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -134 and for Texas at +112 to win outright.
Texas vs. Texas A&M trends
Texas A&M is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games... 1-4 against Texas in the last 5 meetings... 1-8 ATS in its last 9 November games... 6-11-1 ATS in its last 18 against Texas... Won 7 of its last 21 road games... 2-6 ATS in its last 8 road games at Texas... Went under in 4 of its last 5 road games at Texas.
Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games... Went under in 4 of its last 5 against A&M... 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games on a Friday... Won 4 of its last 5 against SEC teams... Won 6 of its last 8 at home against Texas A&M.
Spread consensus predictions
A solid majority of bettors are expecting the Aggies will stay undefeated in this final road test against their rivals.
Texas A&M is getting 64 percent of bets to cover the narrow point spread and avoid the upset.
The other 36 percent of wagers project the Longhorns will either defeat the Aggies in an upset, or will keep the game under a field goal in a loss.
College Football HQ prediction
Critics have argued that Texas A&M is yet to be properly tested, earning that historic undefeated record against a slate of the worse-half of SEC opponents this season.
Texas is the highest-placed SEC team the Aggies will face this year, and while Arch Manning is coming off his best game, the A&M defense has the momentum to close it out on the road.
College Football HQ predicts: Texas A&M wins, and covers.
