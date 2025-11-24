College Football HQ

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds: Where experts see an edge

Experts reveal their early prediction for Texas vs. Texas A&M in this college football rivalry classic, with plenty on the line in the playoff picture.

James Parks

Texas vs. Texas A&M football prediction, odds 2025
Texas vs. Texas A&M football prediction, odds 2025 / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M is undefeated and the current favorite to play for the SEC championship and get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. But first they have to get through Texas.

Despite having three losses, the Longhorns are still -- kind of, sort of -- hanging around the playoff conversation, but any slim hopes they have hinge on being the first team to beat the Aggies in 2025.

Where is the money going as we look ahead to the Longhorns and Aggies doing battle?

Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Texas vs. Texas A&M in this Week 14 college football game, according to the oddsmakers.

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction, odds

The betting markets are siding with the Aggies in this rivalry matchup, but in what is projected to be a very close game.

Texas A&M is a 2.5 point favorite against Texas, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for this weekend.

FanDuel lists the total at 51.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Texas A&M at -134 and for Texas at +112 to win outright.

Texas vs. Texas A&M trends

Texas A&M is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games... 1-4 against Texas in the last 5 meetings... 1-8 ATS in its last 9 November games... 6-11-1 ATS in its last 18 against Texas... Won 7 of its last 21 road games... 2-6 ATS in its last 8 road games at Texas... Went under in 4 of its last 5 road games at Texas.

Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games... Went under in 4 of its last 5 against A&M... 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games on a Friday... Won 4 of its last 5 against SEC teams... Won 6 of its last 8 at home against Texas A&M.

Spread consensus predictions

A solid majority of bettors are expecting the Aggies will stay undefeated in this final road test against their rivals.

Texas A&M is getting 64 percent of bets to cover the narrow point spread and avoid the upset.

The other 36 percent of wagers project the Longhorns will either defeat the Aggies in an upset, or will keep the game under a field goal in a loss.

College Football HQ prediction

Critics have argued that Texas A&M is yet to be properly tested, earning that historic undefeated record against a slate of the worse-half of SEC opponents this season.

Texas is the highest-placed SEC team the Aggies will face this year, and while Arch Manning is coming off his best game, the A&M defense has the momentum to close it out on the road.

College Football HQ predicts: Texas A&M wins, and covers.

All odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

