Texas vs. Vanderbilt prediction: Who wins, and why
For the first time since 1903, the Texas Longhorns will play host to a Vanderbilt Commodores team, this time in a battle of top 25 ranked SEC foes each angling for attention in the race to Atlanta.
Vanderbilt has made history by beating three AP ranked opponents for the first time ever, and has won seven games before November for the first time since 1915.
Texas was the preseason No. 1 team in college football, but after losses to Ohio State and then unranked Florida, now finds itself struggling to stay relevant as we move into November.
Texas vs. Vanderbilt matchups: What to watch
1. Strength vs. weakness
Texas has struggled offensively this season, especially on the ground, ranking just 90th nationally in rushing offense with under 140 yards per game, a weakness that has played a role in hindering their passing attack, as well.
Arch Manning’s effectiveness, never a given in the best of times, is now more uncertain after he was put in concussion protocol following a head injury last week, a factor which could add to the Longhorns’ offensive inconsistency.
Vanderbilt presents a credible threat defensively along the front seven alignment, is capable of consistently pressuring the quarterback, restricting interior rushing lanes from developing, and is excellent at limiting explosive plays, compromising Texas’ ability to score quickly if it has to.
The Commodores rank inside the top-20 nationally in run defense, holding opposing backs to just 102 yards per game and have surrendered all of 3 touchdowns on the ground all season.
2. On the ground
Vanderbilt is one of five teams nationally that rank top-25 in both rushing offense and rushing defense, and dual-threat playmaking quarterback Diego Pavia remains critical to its balanced offensive attack right now.
The Commodores boast a physical offensive line that is getting solid push, powering the way for a rushing attack that is fourth in FBS with 24 touchdowns and is mauling opponents for more than 6.2 yards per carry, cashing in on sustained drives and netting a key time of possession edge.
But the Longhorns present a challenge on the other side, ranking third in the country against the run, allowing just 2.4 yards per attempt and under 81 yards per game on the ground while surrendering just 5 rushing touchdowns, the third-fewest in FBS.
3. Third down
Vanderbilt is brilliant at converting the money down, and Texas is as good stopping it.
Coming into this week, the Commodores rank eighth among 136 FBS teams by moving the chains on 42 of 80 opportunities, for a conversion rate of 52.5 percent behind a successful ground attack and Pavia’s ability to extend plays and create with his legs.
But the Longhorns are strong on the other side, ranking 20th in the country in third down defense, letting opponents convert just 39 times out of 123 chances.
What’s most intriguing is that those 123 opportunities are the sixth-most that any defense has even seen this season. Still, they allow first downs just 31 percent of the time.
Who is favored?
Texas is a 2.5 point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Texas at -148 and for Vanderbilt at +126 to win outright.
Texas vs. Vanderbilt prediction: Who wins?
Texas does not look like itself right now. Quarterback play is dismal, and now Arch Manning is iffy coming off a head injury. It can hardly run the football, and even its talented defense is not getting quite the edge against opponents you expect it to.
Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is on a tear, playing the most confident football it ever has as a program, fields a generational dual-threat quarterback who can change the game by himself, and look like the more physical team on both lines of scrimmage.
College Football HQ picks...
- Vanderbilt wins 31-23
- In an upset
- And hits the over
How to watch Texas vs. Vanderbilt
When: Sat., Nov. 1
Time: 11 a.m. Central
Where: ABC network
