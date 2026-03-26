Two College Football Powerhouses Predicted to Go 11-1 in 2026 Season

A pair of potential title contends might reside in the SEC, if CBS Sports's preseason predictions from John Talty are any indicator. In surveilling the SEC, Talty tracks down all 14 SEC squads and runs through their schedules, projecting out potential wins and losses. Talty sees a pair of 11-1 regular season runs on tap within the league.

Georgia shoots for 11-1

Talty predicts Georgia to go 11-1. That would certainly be in keeping with the run of recent performance from Kirby Smart's squad, even if some analysts aren't as bullish. Additionally, Georgia drew a relatively favorable schedule for the 2026 season that aids the run.

Neither Tennessee State or WKU figure to give Georgia much trouble and while Georgia Tech is always game for a rivalry battle, Georgia is a solid favorite, particularly at home.

Within the league, Georgia plays at Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. Neither Arkansas nor South Carolina figure to be much trouble, with each failing to make a bowl game in 2025. The other two games are the most likely struggles of the regular season, and CBS picks the Rebels to outlast Georgia in Oxford.

But at home, Georgia likely has no trouble with Oklahoma, Vandy, Auburn, Florida, or Missouri. With Georgia last failing to reach 10 regular season wins in 2016, John Talty likes the Bulldogs' chances at a big 2026 run.

Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are predicted to go 11-1 by John Talty in a recent column. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU predicted for 11-1

The other SEC squad that CBS sees an 11-1 march for is LSU. With new coach Lane Kiffin and a bumper crop of transfer portal additions, the Tigers certainly have an impressive squad. But LSU hasn't hit those kind of regular season numbers since Ed Orgeron's 2019 national title team.

The path is a bit more congested for LSU than for Georgia. Start in non-conference play-- while Louisiana Tech and McNeese State should be easy wins, Clemson is an impressive addition to the schedule.

LSU's road games present a pair of challenges, with Kentucky, Auburn, and Arkansas likely to put up little fight, but Tennessee and Ole Miss both being solid opposition. CBS calls for a loss in Oxford for the Tigers (and for a 10-2 season for the Rebels).

The SEC home slate presents some challenges in the Tigers' four home games. While Mississippi State isn't likely to be too strong, the rest of the slate includes Texas A&M, Alabama, and Texas. Any or all of those teams are capable of taking down the Tigers, even if CBS and Talty would disagree. If Kiffin can indeed survive Clemson and the three SEC powers at home, LSU has a strong chance at 11-1.