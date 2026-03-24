David Pollack Issues Strong Warning Over SEC Powerhouse’s Title Chances

The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2026 season as a perennial favorite, but former All-American David Pollack believes the program's national title hopes rest entirely on the evolution of quarterback Gunner Stockton.

While Stockton, whom I have ranked as an honorable mention in my college football's best returning quarterbacks list, guided the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance last season, Pollack argues that a repeat of that performance will not be enough to secure a national championship.

Stockton’s first year as a starter was statistically productive, featuring 2,894 passing yards and 34 total touchdowns. However, the Bulldogs' season ended in the playoff quarterfinals with a loss to Ole Miss, raising questions about whether the offense has reached its ceiling under the current signal-caller.

The national landscape of college football has become increasingly unforgiving, and Pollack suggests that Georgia cannot rely on elite defense alone to bridge the gap. For the Bulldogs to return to the top of the sport, Stockton must transition from a reliable facilitator to a dynamic playmaker capable of winning games in high-pressure moments.

David Pollack is worried for Georgia football

During a recent episode on his See Ball Get Ball podcast with former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, Pollack was blunt about the requirements for a championship run.

"If Gunner Stockton's the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia has no chance to win a natty," Pollack said. "They have no chance."

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Pollack noted that Stockton’s reliance on "fastballs" needs to be tempered with more variety and finesse. While he praised Stockton’s ability to change arm angles and flick the ball without a long wind-up, he identified a psychological hurdle that may be holding the quarterback back.

"I think it's more personality driven with Gunner Stockton than anything else," Pollack said. "He's a kid that doesn't want to mess up. He's a kid that wants to be perfect. Those are hard things, man, because life ain't perfect. Quarterback dang sure ain't perfect."

Gunner Stockton's place in the 2027 draft class

For Georgia to maintain its status as the conference's standard-bearer, Stockton must overcome the perfectionist mindset that Pollack believes leads to tentative play in the biggest games.

Stockton's future draft landing spot will also be under scrutiny. The Bulldogs have produced Hall of Fame-worthy quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Fran Tarkenton. There have been some NFL flops like David Greene and Jake Fromm.

Former teammates like Dillon Bell and Colbie Young remain confident in his growth, pointing to his efficiency in the fourth quarter last season. The challenge for 2026 is applying that poise across four quarters against the nation’s best defenses to prove Pollack's "no chance" warning wrong.

The Bulldogs will begin their quest to return to the top of the college football world when they host their annual G-Day spring game on April 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET.