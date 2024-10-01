USC vs. Minnesota football prediction: What the analytics say
Big Ten football kicks off from the Twin Cities with a new-look matchup brought to us by conference realignment as No. 11 USC visits Minnesota in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.
USC is 1-1 in Big Ten play, rebounding from a 3-point loss at Michigan to take down Wisconsin last week, surviving 3 turnovers and compiling 469 yards after surrendering a 21-10 lead early on.
Minnesota fell to 0-2 in conference games after dropping decisions against Iowa and Michigan and come into this weekend ranked 114th nationally in rushing output and 78th in scoring offense.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, let’s check out the latest college football predictions from the Football Power Index computer prediction model.
The model simulates every NCAA college football game 20,000 times and uses key analytics from both teams and picks winners based on a projected scoring margin per game.
USC vs. Minnesota prediction
As expected, the model is strongly in favor of the Trojans on the road.
USC is the favorite on the index, projected to win the game in the majority 71.5 percent of the computer’s most recent simulations.
That leaves Minnesota as the expected winner in the remaining 28.5 percent of sims.
In total, USC wins out in 14,300 of the computer’s 20,000 simulations, while Minnesota comes out ahead in the other 5,700 projections.
USC is projected to be 8.4 points better than Minnesota on the same field in both teams’ current composition, according to the model’s latest forecast.
If so, that would be just enough for the Trojans to cover the spread.
That’s because USC is an 8 point favorite against Minnesota, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel listed the total at 50.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for USC at -320 and for Minnesota at +260 to win outright.
Most bettors expect the Trojans to take care of the Gophers in this one, according to the latest spread consensus picks.
A majority of bets -- 69 percent -- predict that USC will win the game and cover the point spread.
The remaining 31 percent of wagers project the Gophers can keep the game within the line, or upset the Trojans outright.
USC is fifth among Big Ten teams with a 21.6 percent chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff and will win 8.5 games this season, according to the FPI’s metrics.
That model gives Minnesota a 31.8 percent chance to become bowl eligible and a win total projection of just 4.9 games.
College Football Power Index
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Alabama (40)
- Texas (19)
- Ohio State (4)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV and Texas A&M (tie)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
