2025 college football passing leaders after Week 8
Through Week 8 of college football, the FBS passing-yard crown remains a crowded race headlined by Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Duke's Darian Mensah, with USC's Jayden Maiava close behind. The trio paced another high-volume weekend, while several SEC quarterbacks kept climbing thanks to efficient showings in rivalry and ranked matchups.
10. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Alabama's Ty Simpson rounds out the top 10 at 1,931 yards on 153-of-218 passing (70.2%), with 18 touchdowns against just one interception, 8.9 yards per attempt and a 170.9 rating. He was efficient in the Crimson Tide's 37–20 win over Tennessee, going 19 of 29 for 253 yards and two touchdowns.
T-8. Kevin Jennings, SMU and Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
SMU's Kevin Jennings and Tennessee's Joey Aguilar are tied for eighth at 1,948 yards apiece. Jennings is 160-of-234 (68.4%) with 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 8.3 yards per attempt and a 156.3 rating. He went 23 of 43 for 290 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in SMU's road win at Clemson.
Aguilar is 146-of-226 (64.6%) with 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, 8.6 yards per attempt and a 153.6 rating. He finished 28 of 44 for 268 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Tennessee's loss at Alabama.
7. Katin Houser, East Carolina
East Carolina's Katin Houser ranks seventh with 1,989 yards on 163-of-248 passing (65.7%), 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, 8.0 yards per attempt and a 143.2 rating. He led a Thursday-night win over Tulsa by throwing 21 of 38 for 300 yards and two touchdowns without a pick.
6. Caden Veltkamp, FAU
Florida Atlantic's Caden Veltkamp is sixth at 2,025 yards, completing 200 of 303 passes (66%) with 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 6.7 yards per attempt and a 131.9 rating. He went 35 of 50 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a road loss to surging South Florida.
5. Josh Hoover, TCU
TCU's Josh Hoover rounds out the top five with 2,124 yards on 161-of-246 passing (65.4%), posting 21 touchdowns to six interceptions, 8.6 yards per attempt and a 161.3 rating. In a head-to-head showcase against Robertson, he delivered 22-of-31 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns as the Horned Frogs outlasted Baylor.
4. Walker Eget, San Jose State
San Jose State's Walker Eget is fourth after reaching 2,149 yards on 170-of-280 passing (60.7%), with 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, 7.7 yards per attempt and a 140.7 rating. He kept the Spartans in it at Utah State, going 27 of 49 for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30–25 defeat.
3. Jayden Maiava, USC
USC's Jayden Maiava sits third with 2,180 passing yards, completing 145 of 213 (68.1%) with 15 touchdowns, four interceptions, a 10.2 yards-per-attempt clip and a 173.5 rating. Despite a 34–24 loss at Notre Dame, he threw for 328 yards on 22-of-42 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
2. Darian Mensah, Duke
Duke's Darian Mensah remains firmly in second, up to 2,211 yards on 175-of-249 passing (70.3%), with 17 touchdowns, two interceptions, 8.9 yards per attempt and a 165.8 rating. He was sharp in defeat against unbeaten Georgia Tech, going 32 of 44 for 373 yards and two scores without a pick.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson holds the No. 1 spot with 2,376 passing yards, completing 183 of 300 throws (61%) with 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions, 7.9 yards per attempt and a 146.0 passer rating. In Saturday's loss at TCU, he finished 25 of 52 for 318 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Bears fell 42–36.