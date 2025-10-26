2025 college football passing leaders after Week 9
North Texas' Drew Mestemaker detonated Charlotte for 608 yards and four TDs, and that line vaulted him right up against Baylor's Sawyer Robertson in the yardage chase. Tennessee's Joey Aguilar kept pace with a 396-yard, 3-TD torching at Kentucky, while Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis was clutch in a road win at Purdue (359 yards on 19-of-27). Here's where the passing race stands after a chaotic Week 9.
10. Jayden Maiava, USC — 2,180 yards (15 TD, 4 INT)
USC did not play this weekend (second bye in October), so Maiava's Week 9 was about rest and reset. His last outing was a 328-yard, two-TD performance in a 34-24 loss at Notre Dame on Oct. 18, which still kept him above 311 passing yards per game on the season. Maiava's 10.2 YPA and five 300-yard games keep him inside the top 10 despite one fewer appearance than most of the field.
9. Ty Simpson, Alabama — 2,184 yards (20 TD, 1 INT)
Simpson authored a late comeback in Alabama's 29-22 win at South Carolina, throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying drive with 2:16 left. He's been ruthlessly efficient (one interception in 261 attempts) while averaging 273 passing yards per game. Alabama has won seven straight since the opener, and Simpson's play is a major reason why.
8. Darian Mensah, Duke — 2,211 yards (17 TD, 2 INT)
Duke was on a bye this weekend, but Mensah's resume still includes a 373-yard day in the Week 8 loss to then-No. 12 Georgia Tech. The Tulane transfer has been one of the nation's most efficient passers (70.3% completions, 165.8 passer rating), with only two picks in seven games. He's averaging 316 passing yards per game, which is the best among ACC starters with at least seven appearances.
7. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 2,223 yards (12 TD, 5 INT)
Kaliakmanis delivered in the clutch at Purdue, hitting 19-of-27 for 359 yards with no interceptions in a 27-24 win sealed by a last-second field goal. Kaliakmanis answered the call with a 72-yard strike among several explosive plays. He's now averaging 278 yards per game and has cut down on turnovers the last two weeks.
6. Joe Fagnano, UConn — 2,262 yards (18 TD, 0 INT)
Fagnano threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns in a double-overtime 37-34 loss at Rice. The Huskies have leaned on his experience in close games; he's completing 67.9% with 8.3 yards per attempt this season. Even in defeat, Fagnano's totals ticked up to 282.8 passing yards per game.
5. Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic — 2,324 yards (17 TD, 11 INT)
FAU fell 42-32 at Navy, but Veltkamp still posted 299 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-41 passing. The Owls were one-dimensional (69 rush yards), forcing Veltkamp to carry the load again; he entered the day leading the nation in completions per game. His 290.5 passing yards per game keep him firmly inside the top five nationally.
4. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee — 2,344 yards (18 TD, 6 INT)
Aguilar kept Tennessee humming in a 41-24 win at Kentucky, throwing for 328 yards and three scores as the Vols seized control after halftime. He has stacked consecutive 300-yard games while maintaining a 65.9% completion rate on the season. Tennessee's downfield balance continues to show up in Aguilar's 9.3 yards per attempt.
3. Josh Hoover, TCU — 2,371 yards (22 TD, 6 INT)
Hoover managed the game well in a 23-17 road win at West Virginia, going 24-of-39 for 247 yards and a touchdown while TCU leaned on field goals and defense late. It wasn't a fireworks game, but Hoover stayed clean and protected a top-three national yardage slot. He's averaging just under 300 passing yards per game after eight starts.
2. Drew Mestemaker, North Texas — 2,468 yards (21 TD, 4 INT)
The Mean Green QB detonated Charlotte on Friday night, throwing for a school-record 608 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-24 win. He hit 20 straight completions at one point and pushed his season average north of 308 passing yards per game. North Texas has won four straight, a run fueled by Mestemaker's 8.6 yards per attempt this season.
1. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 2,513 yards (23 TD, 7 INT)
Robertson remains No. 1 after a quieter outing in a 41-20 loss at Cincinnati, finishing 18-of-26 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, plus a short rushing score. Baylor never found big plays against a Bearcats front that limited the Bears to 266 total yards. Even so, Robertson's season average sits above 314 passing yards per game to lead the country.