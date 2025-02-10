College Football HQ

2025 NFL Draft order, schedule: What you need to know

Your guide for when each team picks in the 2025 NFL Draft as college football's top players hope to hear their name called.

What you need to know as college football's future pros hope to hear their names called at the 2025 NFL Draft.
The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring as the annual 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24 to April 26 live from Green Bay.

Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to realize their life-long dreams and finally get the call from the NFL.

When will each team make their selection and how can you watch the whole thing as it happens? Scroll through to see the current schedule and team order for the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft schedule

You can watch the draft on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.

Here are the scheduled times for each round of this year's event:

Round 1: Thursday, April 24

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26

2025 NFL Draft order

1. Titans

2. Browns

3. Giants

4. Patriots

5. Jaguars

6. Raiders

7. Jets

8. Panthers

9. Saints

10. Bears

11. 49ers

12. Cowboys

13. Dolphins

14. Colts

15. Falcons

16. Cardinals

17. Bengals

18. Seahawks

19. Buccaneers

20. Broncos

21. Steelers

22. Chargers

23. Packers

24. Vikings

25. Texans

26. Rams

27. Ravens

28. Lions

29. Commanders

30. Bills

31. Chiefs

32. Eagles

Round 2

33. Browns

34. Giants

35. Titans

36. Jaguars.

37. Raiders

38. Patriots

39. Bears

40. Saints

41. Bears

42. Jets

43. 49ers

44. Cowboys

45. Colts

46. Falcons

47. Cardinals

48. Dolphins

49. Bengals

50. Seahawks

51. Broncos

52. Steelers

53. Buccaneers

54. Packers

55. Chargers

56. Bills

57. Panthers

58. Texans

59. Ravens

60. Lions

61. Commanders

62. Bills

63. Chiefs

64. Eagles

How long teams have to pick

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection

Round 2: 7 minutes per selection

Rounds 3-6, including compensatory picks: 5 minutes per selection

Round 7, including compensatory picks: 4 minutes per selection

How the NFL creates the draft order

Simply put, the NFL ranks teams for the draft in terms of record.

Teams with worse records pick players before teams with better records. The Super Bowl champion traditionally picks last.

For teams not in the playoffs, the NFL ranks the first 18 picks by regular season record, worst to best. Any tiebreakers go to teams with the easier strength of schedule.

For teams in the playoffs, the earlier a team loses, the earlier they will pick in the draft.

Draft picks No. 19, No. 20, No. 21, No. 22, No. 23, and No. 24 to to the teams knocked out in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Again, the strength of schedule determines any tiebreakers.

Picks No. 25-28 go to the teams that lose in the Divisional Round. The 29th and 30th draft picks go to teams that lost their conference championship games.

And finally, No. 31 goes to the loser of the Super Bowl, while No. 32 goes to the NFL champion.

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

