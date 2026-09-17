2026 ACC Quarterback Power Rankings Ahead of Week 3

ACC quarterbacks collectively shined in Week 2 of the 2026 college football season.

Walker Eget (Duke), Gio Lopez (Wake Forest) and Mason McKenzie (Boston College) all led their teams to road victories against Big Ten foes. California's 21-18 win at Syracuse was the only matchup between ACC foes, a game that featured a battle between two of the league's most intriguing quarterbacks in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Steve Angeli.

Many ACC quarterbacks saw a Group of Six or FCS defense in Week 2, but the tests in Week 3 should separate the men from the boys.

The slate features five different matchups between ACC teams, including a showdown between two of the league's very best quarterbacks in Louisville. Outside of league play, CJ Bailey (NC State), Ashton Daniels (Florida State) and Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech) brave opposing Power Four venues, and Beau Pribula (Virginia) faces a Big 12 defense in Charlotte.

Below, we rank the eight best quarterbacks in the ACC entering Week 3 of the 2026 college football season.

8. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Sep 12, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during the fourth quarter against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech padded an early lead with long runs and points on turnovers in its 44-21 win against Old Dominion. Grunkemeyer made a few impressive downfield throws to his wide receivers, most notably Ayden Greene, but the majority of the passes in his 327-yard effort were of short and intermediate length.

The Hokies round out their non-conference schedule against Maryland in Week 3 (7:30 p.m. EDT, FS1). This is the first Power Four matchup for both teams, and it should feature an intriguing battle between Grunkemeyer and Malik Washington.

7. Steve Angeli

It’s easy to write off Angeli after an inconsistent 24-of-49, three-interception outing against California, but the best aspects of his game still earn him a place among the ACC’s eight best quarterbacks. Kingston Lopa made his life tough, but Angeli threw several well-placed passes to his receivers throughout the fourth quarter to try to give Syracuse the lead back.

Syracuse continues ACC play at Pittsburgh Thursday (7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). Angeli had torn his Achilles by the time the Orange and Panthers met last season, and the last time the Orange ventured to Pittsburgh, Kyle McCord threw five interceptions.

6. Beau Pribula

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) looks on during the first quarter against the Norfolk State Spartans at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pribula used his legs minimally in Virginia’s 59-3 win against Norfolk State. His one interception was on a batted pass in the second quarter, and it was one of only two incompletions he threw in his two quarters of work.

The Cavaliers play their Power Four non-conference game against West Virginia in Charlotte this weekend (7:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). The Mountaineers defense allowed Coastal Carolina to throw its way back into the game in Week 1, but Virginia looks to attack on the ground more than the air.

5. Mason Heintschel

Rainy conditions made for a sloppy game in Pittsburgh’s 12-7 win over UCF in Week 2. Heintschel mostly completed short passes in his 212-yard effort, and the Panthers elected to keep the ball on the ground as the rain persisted in the second half.

Pittsburgh opens ACC play with Syracuse at home on Thursday (7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). Heintschel and the offense were inconsistent at Syracuse last season, but he did run for a 36-yard touchdown in the 30-13 win.

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Sep 12, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) passes the ball against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

California was inconsistent moving the ball, but Sagapolutele was still a key cog in its victory at Syracuse. The Golden Bears’ first scoring drive featured a 41-yard strike to Ian Strong and a well-placed ball in the back of the end zone from Sagapolutele.

The Golden Bears play their second non-conference game of the season against Wagner this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). If California mounts a comfortable halftime lead, it shouldn’t think twice about resting Sagapolutele for its conference home opener against Clemson next week.

3. Lincoln Kienholz

Kienholz showcased a little bit of everything in Louisville’s 59-13 rout of Villanova last Friday. He scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, and he shuffled deep into the backfield to uncork a 61-yard touchdown strike to Lawayne McCoy in the second quarter.

The Cardinals host SMU for a pivotal matchup in the ACC Championship race this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). The Mustangs’ secondary was effective in limiting explosive passing plays in their ACC opener at Florida State, but Kienholz should present a much greater challenge than Ashton Daniels.

2. Kevin Jennings

Sep 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Mustangs and the Aggies at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings was an efficient 14-of-16 passing for 337 yards and five touchdowns in SMU’s 56-10 drubbing of UC Davis in Week 2. The Mustangs opted to play the three quarterbacks behind Jennings to give him some rest in the second half.

The Mustangs travel to Louisville for their second game in the ACC this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). The Cardinals' secondary was torched by Trinidad Chambliss in Nashville to open the season, so a big afternoon may be in order for Jennings.

1. Darian Mensah

Mensah didn’t take the field in the second half of Miami’s 77-7 beatdown of Florida A&M on Thursday night. He only had one incompletion in his 252-yard, three-touchdown half against the Rattlers, and one of those three touchdown passes was on a deep completion to Joshua Moore.

Mensah should play the entirety of the Hurricanes’ game at Wake Forest Friday (7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN). The Demon Deacons allowed Purdue to go blow for blow with them in their 38-36 double-overtime victory last week, which included a 329-yard day from Boilermakers signal-caller Ryan Browne.