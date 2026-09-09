College Football Week 1 Passing Leaders: Darian Mensah Vaults Heisman Campaign

The early jockeying in the Heisman Trophy race is underway after a handful of college football's top quarterbacks delivered big performances in Week 1.

Here's a look at the 10 best passing outputs from last week, including plenty of familiar names but also a couple surprises.

1. Pittsburgh's Mason Heintschel (453 yards)

Pittsburgh sophomore Mason Heintschel led all FBS quarterbacks over the weekend with 453 passing yards in a 59-14 win over Miami (Ohio). Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Heintschel showcased his penchant for prolific passing performances as a true freshman last season, but never quite to this extent.

Heintschel set career highs in Pittsburgh's season-opening 59-14 win over Miami (Ohio) with 453 passing yards, 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The 7 touchdown tosses (all to different targets) tied the Panthers' program record, set by Pete Gonzalez against Rutgers in 1997.

It was the second career 400-yard passing performance for Heintschel and the fifth time in 10 starts he's thrown for more than 300 yards.

2. SMU's Kevin Jennings (430)

Kevin Jennings passed for 430 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs in SMU's 27-24 win at Florida State. Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Jennings has passed for more than 6,800 yards over the last two seasons at SMU, so it was no surprise to see the fifth-year senior fill up the stat sheet Monday night.

Jennings completed 26 of 36 passes for 430 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs, overcoming the turnovers to lead the Mustangs to a 27-24 win at Florida State.

He passed for 50 yards (and ran for 8) on SMU's game-winning 71-yard field goal drive in the waning minutes.

3. Miami's Darian Mensah (401)

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah stands in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah's transfer from Duke to Miami was one of the biggest developments of the offseason and positioned the Hurricanes to build off their run to the national championship game last year.

Mensah figured to be an upgrade even over Carson Beck, and it sure looked that way in his Hurricanes debut as he completed 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a 45-6 win at Stanford.

The yards and touchdowns were both career-highs for Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards, 34 TDs and 6 INTs last season at Duke after starting his career at Tulane.

After his mighty Miami debut, Mensah is listed as the early Heisman Trophy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +600 odds.

"That was what we saw from Darian Mensah in practice every single day..



He's an elite talent and an elite human being..



He's hungry as hell to keep getting better"@coach_cristobal #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nWY6c34Yzh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 8, 2026

4. Arizona State's Cutter Boley (387)

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley drops back against the Morgan State Bears at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a tough season at Kentucky last year, Cutter Boley is looking for a reset at Arizona State and got off to a strong start in his Sun Devils debut.

Boley completed 21 of 27 passes for 387 yards, 6 TDs and 0 INTs in a 70-7 win over FCS-level Morgan State.

The yards and touchdowns were career-highs for Boley, who got his chance as Kentucky's starter last year but passed for just 2,160 yards, 15 TDs and 12 INTs.

5. Oregon's Dante Moore (378)

Heisman hopeful Dante Moore passed for 387 yards and 3 TDs in Oregon's come-from-behind win over Boise State. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore came back to Oregon for a final season to take his shot at some unfinished business after leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.

Oregon found itself in a Week 1 challenge vs. Boise State on Saturday, trailing by 10 points in the first half, but Moore helped lead the Ducks back to a 34-27 victory. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs, including the go-ahead 62-yard touchdown connection with Dakorien Moore midway through the fourth quarter.

Moore, who passed for 3,565 yards, 30 TDs and 10 INTs last season for the Ducks, is tied for the sixth-best Heisman Trophy odds (+1300) on DraftKings Sportsbook.

6. Oregon State's Braden Atkinson (376)

Oregon State quarterback Braden Atkinson passed for 376 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Houston. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting up big numbers as a true freshman at FCS-level Mercer last season, Braden Atkinson transferred to Oregon State and continued to show big potential in his arm while passing for 376 yards and a TD (plus a rushing score) in his Beavers debut.

Oregon State lost 33-20 at No. 23 Houston, but Atkinson gave Beavers fans reason for optimism with his performance.

He passed for 3,611 yards, 34 TDs and 11 INTs last year for Mercer.

7. Coastal Carolina's Deuce Bailey (373)

Redshirt-freshman Duece Bailey had an encouraging performance for Coastal Carolina with 373 passing yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs at West Virginia. Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Bailey followed coach Ryan Beard from Missouri State to Coastal Carolina this offseason and made a strong first impression as the Chanticleers' new quarterback Saturday.

The redshirt-freshman completed 21 of 37 passes for 373 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in a competitive 31-24 road loss at West Virginia.

8. Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor (354)

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor made two starts late last season as a true freshman for Mississippi State, but in those games the dual-threat quarterback mostly flashed his running ability.

In his 2026 debut, Taylor showed off his arm, completing 22 of 34 passes for 354 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs while also rushing for 59 yards and a score in a 62-13 win over Louisiana Monroe.

Watching Kamario Taylor throw at Manning Passing Academy was an event. He’s just different! This throw is stupid.

pic.twitter.com/wvVgo4hFCx — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 6, 2026

9. Wake Forest's Gio Lopez (350)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) leaps over Akron Zips defensive back Catrell White (21) during the first half. Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gio Lopez's first season in the ACC didn't go quite as hoped as he transferred from South Alabama to North Carolina and struggled with the Tar Heels, passing for just 1,747 yards, 10 TDs and 5 INTs.

Lopez transferred again in the offseason to Wake Forest and looked renewed in 2026 debut, completing 21 of 32 passes for 350 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs while also rushing for 39 yards in a 38-16 win over Akron on Thursday.

10. USC's Jayden Maiava (349)

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Get used to seeing Jayden Maiava on this list as the Heisman Trophy hopeful had a second impressive performance to start the season.

He completed 23 of 25 passes for 349 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs while playing only three quarters in USC's 39-0 domination of Fresno State on Friday.

Through two games, Maiava has completed 48 of 54 passes for 635 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs, plus a rushing score.

The redshirt senior, in his second full season as the Trojans' starter after taking over late in the 2024 campaign, has the 10th-best Heisman odds at +1750 on DraftKings.