ACC quarterbacks faced defenses of all forms and fashions in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season.

Gio Lopez (Wake Forest), Steve Angeli (Syracuse), Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh), Walker Eget (Duke) and Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech) all played either Group of Six or FCS defenses in Week 1. Beau Pribula (Virginia), CJ Bailey (NC State) and Billy Edwards (North Carolina) all had the week off after playing Week 0 games.

Nine of the ACC's starting quarterbacks faced a Power Four defense in Week 1, and a handful of them delivered performances worth writing home about.

Darian Mensah and Kevin Jennings, two of the league's most seasoned starters, threw for over 400 yards in Miami and SMU's victories over conference opponents in Week 1. While Louisville came up short to Ole Miss, Lincoln Kienholz played like a capable starter in Jeff Brohm's offense in his debut with the Cardinals.

Seven different ACC quarterbacks will face a Power Four defense in Week 2. Three of these quarterbacks are facing a second Power Four team in as many weeks: Mason McKenzie (Boston College), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California) and Alberto Mendoza (Georgia Tech).

Below, we rank the ACC's eight best quarterbacks entering Week 2 of the 2026 college football season.

8. Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech)

Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) throws a pass during the third quarter against the VMI Keydets at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech didn’t require too much effort from Grunkemeyer in its 73-3 victory over VMI. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns, neither of which were on high-difficulty throws, and the Keydets consistently gave the Hokies great field position due to negative offensive and special teams plays.

The competition increases for Grunkemeyer this week against Old Dominion (Noon EDT, CW). The Hokies have been up and down against the Monarchs lately, but the team that beat the Hokies in Lane Stadium last season was raided by the NCAA transfer portal.

7. Steve Angeli (Syracuse)

Syracuse’s offense looked competent again with Angeli at quarterback in its 66-3 victory over New Hampshire. Angeli posted a promising 263-yard, three-touchdown performance on Saturday, hooking up with wide receiver Umari Hatcher eight times for 147 yards and two of those touchdowns.

The Orange hosts California to open ACC play in the JMA Wireless Dome this week (3:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). The Golden Bears are coming off a three-touchdown loss to UCLA, a game in which their run defense completely gave out in the fourth quarter.

6. Beau Pribula (Virginia)

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) exits the field following the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pribula and Virginia sat idle in Week 1 as they squared off against NC State in Week 0. Pribula completed nine of his 11 pass attempts for 155 yards and added 110 more yards on the ground in the Cavaliers’ 34-8 victory over the Wolfpack.

Norfolk State comes to Scott Stadium on Friday (7 p.m. EDT, ACCNX). The Cavaliers should coast to victory over the Spartans, so Pribula likely won’t play the entirety of the game.

5. Lincoln Kienholz (Louisville)

Kienholz’s first start at Louisville was eye-opening. Despite some early bumps in the 41-38 loss to Ole Miss, Kienholz braved the nasty Rebel front for a 307-yard, two-touchdown performance in the air while leading the Cardinals on the ground with 69 yards and another touchdown.

The Cardinals face Villanova in their home opener Friday (7 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). Kienholz likely sits out the later portions of this game to rest for Louisville’s matchup with SMU the next week, which is pivotal for the ACC Championship race.

4. Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh)

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) scrambles away from pressure against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heintschel started 2026 with a bang in Pittsburgh’s 59-14 victory over Miami (OH). He completed 31 of 41 pass attempts for 453 yards and seven touchdowns, and many of the touchdowns involved him shuffling around in the pocket to uncork a deep pass.

UCF is up next on Pittsburgh’s 2026 schedule (3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2). This is Heintschel’s first Power Four test this season, but the same is true for UCF, as it faced Bethune-Cookman in Week 1.

3. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal)

Sagapolutele played hurt for much of the second half in California’s 45-24 loss to UCLA. While he was hurt, he threw a pair of interceptions that set up the Bruins’ run game to push the Golden Bears around for the final 10 minutes of game time.

The Golden Bears open ACC play with Syracuse (3:30 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). Provided Sagapolutele is healthy, his matchup with Steve Angeli will be one of the most intriguing quarterback battles across college football in Week 2.

2. Kevin Jennings (SMU)

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings’ performance against Florida State on Monday wasn’t flawless, but he hit on plenty of important deep passes to will SMU to a 27-24 victory. He finished the night 26-of-36 passing for 430 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions and added 33 more yards on the ground.

SMU can relax some this week with a matchup against UC Davis, an FCS program (4 p.m. EDT, ACCNX). Jennings' day should end early if the Mustangs build a large lead against the Aggies.

1. Darian Mensah (Miami)

In under three quarters, Mensah completed 27 of 30 pass attempts for 400 yards and four touchdown passes in Miami’s 45-6 rout of Stanford Friday night. Mensah and All-American wide receiver Malachi Toney connected 12 times for 233 yards and three of those touchdowns.

The Hurricanes return to Hard Rock Stadium to face Florida A&M on Thursday (8 p.m. EDT, ACC Network). The Rattlers present considerably weaker competition than Stanford did last week, so Mensah will likely see his night end early once again.