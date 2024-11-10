AP top 25 poll: Alabama rises, Georgia falls in college football rankings for Week 12
A weekend full of prove-it moments and some consequential upsets has AP top 25 voters reconsidering who belongs where, resulting in some notable changes in the college football rankings as we move into the Week 12 games.
One fifth of last week’s AP ranked teams lost their games over the weekend, including two of the top-four teams in the country, leaving voters with some big decisions to make.
Winners and losers in statement games across the SEC swapped places in this week’s AP rankings, as Alabama and Ole Miss moved up the poll, while Georgia and LSU slid down, as other SEC and Big Ten hopefuls took advantage of the movement around the top-10.
Ohio State moved back into the No. 2 position while Texas jumped to No. 3 and Big Ten hopefuls Penn State and Indiana inched into the top-five.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings this week?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who tumbled down, and who stayed put, in the Week 12 poll, according to AP top 25 voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (62)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- Army
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- LSU
- Louisville
- South Carolina
- Missouri
- Tulane
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on the AP top 25 ballots this week, but not enough to qualify for the official rankings
Iowa State 92, Arizona State 35, Pittsburgh 18, UL-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
AP top 25 biggest movers
LSU (Down 7). A big drop for the Tigers after they were effectively eliminated from College Football Playoff after an ugly loss at home against Alabama.
Ole Miss (Up 6). Some strong defense helped stymie Georgia in the signature win of Lane Kiffin’s career, one that puts the Rebels back in the playoff conversation.
Georgia (Down 9). Likewise for the Bulldogs, who plummeted from the No. 2 spot in the rankings outside the top 10 after a big loss at Ole Miss that puts their playoff hopes in some peril heading into a date against CFP hopeful Tennessee.
Indiana (Up 3). A closer game than most for the Hoosiers, but a 5-point win against Michigan at home that results in IU’s first-ever 10-win season, and an undefeated record as playoff selection looms, but a date at Ohio State in two weeks.
Miami (Down 8). Cam Ward didn’t have enough to pull off another second-half comeback in the Hurricanes’ first loss of the season, at Georgia Tech, and there are legitimate questions around whether this defense is playoff-caliber going forward.
Colorado (Up 3). A statement win for Coach Prime at Texas Tech that puts the Buffaloes into second place in the Big 12 title picture and showed they have some credible defensive firepower to go with that potent offense led by Shedeur Sanders.
College football’s undefeated teams
And then there were four.
Miami couldn’t pull off another second-half comeback this time, falling on the road against Georgia Tech and dropping out of the top spot in the ACC standings.
Who remains perfect this week?
Big Ten: Oregon, Indiana
Big 12: BYU
AAC: Army
