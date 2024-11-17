AP top 25 poll: Georgia rises, BYU crashes in college football rankings for Week 13
Coming out of another prove-it Saturday and with playoff selection drawing closer each week, it’s time to update where things stand in the AP top 25 college football rankings in Week 13.
Georgia saved its season with a signature victory over rival Tennessee that not only salvaged its playoff chances, but opened up some breathing room to jump in this week’s rankings.
The top of the Big 12 standings got even more weird after BYU suffered its first loss of the season and following important wins by Colorado and Arizona State, leaving things far from settled in that conference and with AP voters left to make some big decisions in the waning weeks of the regular season.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings this week?
Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, who tumbled down, and who stayed put in the Week 13 poll, according to the AP top 25 voters.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Oregon (62)
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Miami
- Boise State
- SMU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Colorado
- Clemson
- Army
- South Carolina
- Tulane
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Washington State
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes in the AP top 25 ballots this week, but not enough to qualify for the official rankings
Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas State 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, UL-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado State 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Georgia (Up 3). The Bulldogs are back in the top 10 as expected after an important victory against Tennessee that keeps the preseason national title favorite in the playoff mix with two games left in the regular season, both at home.
Tennessee (Down 4). Big Orange didn’t have enough offense to match the Bulldogs on the road as a result have some work to do getting back in the committee’s good graces after allowing a season-high 31 points in their second loss of the year.
Tulane (Up 5). A big 35-0 rout against Navy on the road has the Green Wave in the AAC Championship Game and getting some late interest from the committee as a potential candidate for playoff consideration from the Group of Five ranks alongside Boise State.
BYU (Down 7). Undefeated no more, the Cardiac Cougars were within striking distance to score the game-winning touchdown to beat Kansas and stay perfect, but were unable to convert a late fourth down, but BYU is still very much in control of its Big 12 title destiny even with one loss.
Washington State (Down 6). A big fall for the Cougars, but at 8-2 the AP voters kept them inside the rankings this week after a narrow loss on the road against New Mexico.
College football’s undefeated teams
And then there were three.
BYU and the Cardiac Cougars were close, very close, to preserving their undefeated record with a late push at home against Kansas, but were unable to convert a fourth down with the end zone in sight and slid to 9-1.
That won’t have too great an effect, if any, on BYU’s ability to contend for the Big 12 championship, and by proxy, the College Football Playoff this season.
But it does leave us with just three embodiments of perfection in college football as we move into Week 13 action.
Two of those three undefeated teams will be big underdogs heading into next weekend, as the Hoosiers visit Ohio State and the Black Knights take on Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.
Big Ten: Oregon, Indiana
AAC: Army
